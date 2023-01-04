A Bookworm’s 5 Favorite Books of 2022

I spent more time than ever reading books in 2022. I even achieved my Reading Challenge goal on Goodreads this year. And after reading a massive mix of historical and dystopian fiction, memoirs, and thrillers, I found that just five books stayed with me.

Whether you’re looking for a powerful memoir, epic coming-of-age stories, or dystopian fiction, these are some of the best books published in 2022.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

From the author of “The Storied Life of A.J. Firky” comes a New York Times Best Seller about two friends who start a video game company. The story follows Sam and Sadie over three decades, beginning with their initial meeting as children in a hospital. Sam is a patient and Sadie is there for her sister. The two bond over video games and don’t see each other for another six years after a falling out. Meeting again in Boston, the two create a hit video game that leads to years of fame and tragedy that often comes with success. It was my favorite book of the year.

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy adds her unique spin on the memoir genre with her debut book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” The story begins with her mother encouraging her to become an actress at age 6 — something that McCurdy didn’t really want to do, but she would do anything to make her mother happy. In the following years, she holds nothing back while recounting the calorie restrictions, makeovers, and more toxic behaviors her mother forced on her. These actions lead McCurdy to deal with eating disorders, addictions, and more into her young adulthood. When her mother dies of cancer, she decides to quit acting, get help, and take back her own life.

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

Charmaine Wilkerson’s debut novel is an incredible historical fictitious story following a brother and sister after the death of their mother. When Eleanor Bennett (mother of Byron and Benny) dies, she leaves behind two things — a black cake and a voice recording. The two siblings then must listen to a story about a young swimmer who escapes her island home as she is suspected of murder. Suddenly, Byron and Benny realize that they hardly knew their mother at all and begin to piece back together their own relationship.

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

Author of “Little Fires Everywhere” Celeste Ng, “Our Missing Hearts” tells the story of 12-year-old Bird Gardner and the search for his Chinese American mother who suddenly left three years ago. Bird and his father live a simple life in a university apartment building, as his father shelves books at the library. The story takes place in an alternate universe where years earlier a mysterious economic crisis plagued the country. China was blamed and now any pro-China, or un-American views are punished. Parents that show unpatriotic views are eventually separated from their children, who are given new foster homes. Bird’s mother, Margaret, is a poet whose poem unexpectedly became an inspiration for revolt. When a mysterious letter arrives addressed to Bird, he must figure out where his mother is, find her, and ultimately discover what she has been doing the past three years.

Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid

From the writer of “Daisy Jones and The Six” comes a drama about a 37-year-old tennis player and her comeback to professional tennis. Carrie Soto has been determined to be the greatest of all time in women’s tennis since she was a young girl. Her father, a former champion in men’s tennis, has trained her entire life. After an injury that takes her out of the game for six years, Soto returns to take back her record that a younger player, Nicki Chan, has recently claimed. She retrains and begins her comeback in the major tennis grand slams, ending with the epic finale at the U.S. Open in New York.