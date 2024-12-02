Where to Eat In Dallas For Christmas — Your Guide to the Best Restaurants for Dine-In or Takeout Feasts
Top Local Spots Offering Beef Wellington, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and Brunch to Celebrate The HolidayBY Megan Ziots // 12.02.24
Turkey Day has passed, meaning Christmas will be here before we know it. If you don’t plan on cooking at home this year, there are plenty of Dallas restaurants offering special holiday menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
From upscale hotels to brand-new spots, these are the best Dallas restaurants to dine in or order takeout from this Christmas.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For $185 per person, this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant is offering a magical three-course dinner on Christmas Eve. There will be a selection of starters, entrees, and desserts such as prime beef filet mignon or lamb osso bucco.
On Christmas Day, the restaurant will also host a brunch buffet for $185 per person. It will feature a raw bar with seafood and salad selections, a brunch bar with selections such as smoked salmon or French brioche brulee, and a carving station with offerings such as prime rib and roasted sea bass.
Lastly, you can take your Christmas feast to go with Fearing’s chef-prepared dishes like turkey, sides, and desserts. Pricing starts at $750 for 10 to 12 people. Orders must be placed by December 20. Contact Donna Bosworth at 214-922-4783 or Donna.Bosworth@ritzcarltond.com to order.
Celebrate Christmas Eve or Day at Hotel Swexan’s signature steakhouse. On both days, Stillwell’s will be offering a la carte favorites, as well as a specially prepared Beef Wellington with potato puree, roasted carrots, and truffle bordelaise for $95.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
Downtown
1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
Enjoy a three-course Christmas Day dinner at HALL Arts Hotel for $75 per person. Dinner menu choices include Chestnut Gnocchi, Slow Cooked Beef Picanha, Buche de Noel, and more. There will also be festive cocktails and international wines to add on.
On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, this new upscale Asian restaurant at The Terminal at Katy Trail is offering a two-course set menu for $135 per person.
In Frisco, this favorite steakhouse at the Omni PGA is hosting a Christmas Eve dinner featuring two specials: prime rib with horseradish crème, jus ($80), and lasagna (white truffle add-on optional) with an oxtail ragu, mushroom bechamel ($185).
This favorite East Dallas Italian steakhouse is offering Christmas Dinner At Home this year. For $395, a package including a whole roasted prime beef tenderloin and a smoked ham (with Negroni glaze), whipped ricotta, a Caesar salad, sides, and desserts serves four to six people.
On Christmas Day, this new Italian steakhouse at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is offering a special pre-fixe menu for $159 per adult ($55 for kids and a $95 vegan menu).
Georgie
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
For $175 per person, enjoy a three-course pre-fixe holiday menu by Chef RJ Yoakum on Christmas Eve and Day.
On Christmas Eve, this favorite Highland Park restaurant is hosting a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner. For $95 per person, the seafood tasting menu requires the full participation of the table.
Hotel Crescent Court
Uptown
400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
On Christmas Day from 10:30 am to 3 pm, The Crescent Club is hosting a festive brunch featuring a holiday-inspired menu for $150 per adult and $60 for kids. To reserve your spot, call 214-871-3200.
Quarter Acre
This Lower Greenville restaurant (and Michelin-recommended spot) is also offering a Christmas Take Home Package for $325 for up to four people. It includes beef Wellington, sides, and dessert. You can also add on a bottle of Jean Laurant Blanc de Blancs Reserve Champagne & Kaluga caviar for $150.
Orders can be placed through December 14 (on OpenTable), and pick-up is on December 24.