Where to Eat In Dallas For Christmas — Your Guide to the Best Restaurants for Dine-In or Takeout Feasts

For $185 per person, this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant is offering a magical three-course dinner on Christmas Eve. There will be a selection of starters, entrees, and desserts such as prime beef filet mignon or lamb osso bucco.

On Christmas Day, the restaurant will also host a brunch buffet for $185 per person. It will feature a raw bar with seafood and salad selections, a brunch bar with selections such as smoked salmon or French brioche brulee, and a carving station with offerings such as prime rib and roasted sea bass.

Lastly, you can take your Christmas feast to go with Fearing’s chef-prepared dishes like turkey, sides, and desserts. Pricing starts at $750 for 10 to 12 people. Orders must be placed by December 20. Contact Donna Bosworth at 214-922-4783 or Donna.Bosworth@ritzcarltond.com to order.