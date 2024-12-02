fbpx
Where to Eat In Dallas For Christmas — Your Guide to the Best Restaurants for Dine-In or Takeout Feasts

Top Local Spots Offering Beef Wellington, Feast of the Seven Fishes, and Brunch to Celebrate The Holiday

BY // 12.02.24
Turkey Day has passed, meaning Christmas will be here before we know it. If you don’t plan on cooking at home this year, there are plenty of Dallas restaurants offering special holiday menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

From upscale hotels to brand-new spots, these are the best Dallas restaurants to dine in or order takeout from this Christmas.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

For $185 per person, this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant is offering a magical three-course dinner on Christmas Eve. There will be a selection of starters, entrees, and desserts such as prime beef filet mignon or lamb osso bucco.

On Christmas Day, the restaurant will also host a brunch buffet for $185 per person. It will feature a raw bar with seafood and salad selections, a brunch bar with selections such as smoked salmon or French brioche brulee, and a carving station with offerings such as prime rib and roasted sea bass.

Lastly, you can take your Christmas feast to go with Fearing’s chef-prepared dishes like turkey, sides, and desserts. Pricing starts at $750 for 10 to 12 people. Orders must be placed by December 20. Contact Donna Bosworth at 214-922-4783 or Donna.Bosworth@ritzcarltond.com to order.

Stillwell’s

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Stillwell’s Dallas Christmas

Celebrate Christmas Eve or Day at Hotel Swexan's signature steakhouse. (Courtesy)

Celebrate Christmas Eve or Day at Hotel Swexan’s signature steakhouse. On both days, Stillwell’s will be offering a la carte favorites, as well as a specially prepared Beef Wellington with potato puree, roasted carrots, and truffle bordelaise for $95.

Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge

Downtown

1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-629-0924

Website

ELLIE’S Lounge_HALL Arts Hotel_Robert Tsai

Ellie's is HALL Art’s Hotel’s signature restaurant.

Enjoy a three-course Christmas Day dinner at HALL Arts Hotel for $75 per person. Dinner menu choices include Chestnut Gnocchi, Slow Cooked Beef Picanha, Buche de Noel, and more. There will also be festive cocktails and international wines to add on.

Le PasSage

Knox-Henderson

4205 Buena Vista Street, Suite 130
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Le PasSage Dallas

Le PasSage is now open at The Terminal at Katy Trail. (Photo by Evan Sung)

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, this new upscale Asian restaurant at The Terminal at Katy Trail is offering a two-course set menu for $135 per person.

Trick Rider

Frisco

4341 PGA Parkway
Frisco, TX 75033  |  Map

 

Website

Trick Rider

Trick Rider offers premium cuts of in-house dry-aged meats. (Courtesy of Trick Rider)

In Frisco, this favorite steakhouse at the Omni PGA is hosting a Christmas Eve dinner featuring two specials: prime rib with horseradish crème, jus ($80), and lasagna (white truffle add-on optional) with an oxtail ragu, mushroom bechamel ($185).

The Saint

Deep Ellum

2633 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Whipped Ricotta

Don't miss the whipped ricotta with honey at The Saint. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

This favorite East Dallas Italian steakhouse is offering Christmas Dinner At Home this year. For $395, a package including a whole roasted prime beef tenderloin and a smoked ham (with Negroni glaze), whipped ricotta, a Caesar salad, sides, and desserts serves four to six people.

Knife Italian

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

Website

Knife Italian

Start with the crudi at Knife Italian. There is salmon, yellowtail, and more. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

On Christmas Day, this new Italian steakhouse at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is offering a special pre-fixe menu for $159 per adult ($55 for kids and a $95 vegan menu).

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie Dallas

Celebrate Christmas Eve or Day at Georgie this year. (Photo by Nicole Frazen)

For $175 per person, enjoy a three-course pre-fixe holiday menu by Chef RJ Yoakum on Christmas Eve and Day.

Sachet

Park Cities

4270 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Sachet Dallas

Mediterranean spot Sachet debuted at The Shops of Highland Park in 2017. (Courtesy)

On Christmas Eve, this favorite Highland Park restaurant is hosting a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner. For $95 per person, the seafood tasting menu requires the full participation of the table.

Hotel Crescent Court

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-953-4343

Website

Hotel Crescent Court

Book a meal at Hotel Crescent Court is always a classy way to spend the holidays. (Courtesy)

On Christmas Day from 10:30 am to 3 pm, The Crescent Club is hosting a festive brunch featuring a holiday-inspired menu for $150 per adult and $60 for kids. To reserve your spot, call 214-871-3200.

Quarter Acre

Lower Greenville

2023 Greenville Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Quarter Acre Interior 1 credit Emily Loving (Photo by Emily Loving)

Lower Greenville's Quarter Acre offers a Christmas Take Home Package this year. (Photo by Emily Loving)

This Lower Greenville restaurant (and Michelin-recommended spot) is also offering a Christmas Take Home Package for $325 for up to four people. It includes beef Wellington, sides, and dessert. You can also add on a bottle of Jean Laurant Blanc de Blancs Reserve Champagne & Kaluga caviar for $150.

Orders can be placed through December 14 (on OpenTable), and pick-up is on December 24.

Curated Collection

