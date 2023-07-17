5 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Two Upscale Steakhouses at Brand-New Hotels, Authentic Mexican, Vibey Mediterranean, and a Record Lounge BarBY Megan Ziots // 07.17.23
An eye-catching moment in Stillwell's, the signature steakhouse restaurant in Hotel Swexan. (photo by Kathy Tran)
Trick Rider is Omni PGA Frisco's signature steakhouse. (Courtesy of Omni Hotels)
One of the cocktails at LadyLove Lounge & Sound is a matcha soy vanilla drink called City Pop. (Photo by @killababex)
From Milkshake Concepts comes a new Mediterranean lounge in the Good Latimer Entertainment District. (Courtesy)
Cuates Kitchen offers so many great tacos, but the Chicken Mole Taco really stands out. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas already in 2023. The latest notable debuts: Two upscale steakhouses at brand-new Dallas and Frisco hotels, an authentic Mexican restaurant in Oak Lawn, Bishop Arts’ cool new record lounge and bar, and a vibey Mediterranean spot near Deep Ellum.
To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
The signature steakhouse at the brand-new Omni PGA Frisco, Trick Rider is a must-visit for great bites, cocktails, and ambiance. Led by Executive Chef Joshua Jasho, the new spot is inspired by female trick riders (particularly Sydna Yokley Woodyard) and Texas culture. Open for dinner only, the upscale restaurant offers premium cuts of in-house dry-aged meats, a raw bar, East Coast oysters, shellfish, and more. For drinks, you’ll find wines, spirits, and handcrafted cocktails on the menu.
A highlight of the design is a 16-foot-long, 1,500-pound crystal horse chandelier made to look like a star-filled Texas sky hanging above the bar. Designed by Jeffery Beers International, this stand-out piece includes 4,075 bohemian-cut crystal beads.
BEST SIPS: If you like Paper Planes or Penicillins, make sure to try the Down & Out cocktail. It’s a bourbon-based drink with lemon, pineapple, Monin hot honey, orange bitters, and ginger beer. It’s served with thin strips of habanero pepper immersed in the glass, but don’t worry, it’s not spicy. If you do want a kick, the Spice of Life is another favorite with mezcal, tequila, chile liqueur, pineapple juice, lemon, jalapeño, and Monin vanilla.
BEST BITES: Always start with the Old School at Trick Rider. It’s a delicious burrata salad with tomato, balsamic, and grilled sourdough bread. We also loved the tuna tartare as it came with flavorful rice crackers to top your fresh tuna, avocado, and yuzu mixture. For mains, I really enjoyed the filet. Paired with sides of charred broccolini and mac and cheese (made with gruyère, pecorino, and cheddar), it was a perfect steak dinner. And for dessert, you cannot miss the 24 Karrot cake. It’s a huge, sharable portion topped with edible gold, candied black walnuts, and cajeta (a Mexican caramel) sauce. I am still thinking about it…
Now open in the former Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. space in Bishop Arts, this new record lounge and bar comes from the team behind Spinster Records, Kate Siamro and David Grover. Designed by Andra Maldovan of Keaton Interiors, the groovy space features a high-quality sound system to host local DJs, a multitude of disco balls, and an elevated seating area under a neon “Ladylove” sign. Jimmy Contreras of nearby Taco y Vino created the menu of bites to pair with Ladylove’s craft cocktails.
BEST SIPS: The tequila-centric Sad Girl R&B is Ladylove’s most popular drink so far. If you’re looking for something lighter, the CDMX 1920 is the way to go. It’s a refreshing mixture of prickly pear gin, Combier Grapefruit Rose, lemon, and rose water. The In Tongues was another favorite, featuring Teeling Irish Whiskey-based drink with Southern Black Tea, Monin peach, lemon, and mint. For something more adventurous, try the Leather Daddy — a savory cocktail with mezcal, Jim Beam Black, cynar, and a black sesame coconut cordial.
BEST BITES: Pair your drinks with the fried green beans with spicy jalapeño ranch dipping sauce, as well as the RGV Watermelon Salad. Served on skewers, bites of fresh watermelon are tossed in fresh basil and bleu cheese crumbles. The Pesto Sliders are another favorite, featuring house-made pesto, Swiss, and truffle mayo. Next time, we’ll be trying the Bumps & Lays — caviar served with house-made potato chips.
The signature steakhouse at the brand-new Hôtel Swexan pays homage to Texas ranching legend Hallie Stillwell. Located on the seventh floor of the slick hotel, the steakhouse features “a lively bar, inventive cocktails, plush seating and mid-century, jewel-toned and walnut adorning design.” The restaurant also serves beef from the new Harwood Premium Beef program.
BEST SIPS: Start with one of the favorite cocktails at the new spot — the Swexan Martini. It’s a refreshing mixture of vodka, two kinds of vermouth, and orange bitters. If you’re looking for something a bit sweeter, the Big Bend Queen with gin, Cointreau, honey, pistachio, and Fee Brothers foam is a great option. End your meal with the Breakfast of Champions, Stillwell’s take on the espresso martini.
BEST BITES: Share an order of the Deviled Eggs to begin. They come topped with candied bacon, chive, and a black garlic hot sauce you can add on yourself. The lobster bisque is another star of the starter section, as well as the Lobster “Corn Dogs.” For mains, you must order a steak at Stillwell’s, particularly from the HWD Beef selection. If you’re not feeling beef, roasted chicken is another great option. Add on sides like the celery root pavé and jumbo onion rings. And don’t miss the peanut butter bar for dessert.
This new Mexican restaurant is serving some stellar tacos and bites in Oak Lawn. Originally a food truck, the family-owned business just expanded to its first brick-and-mortar in the former Modest Rogers house on Fairmount Street. The spot is now offering beer, as well as wine and margaritas.
BEST BITES: Start with the Veracruz Platter for a taste of potato empanada, sope (with salsa, onions, and queso fresco), and two garnachas. The Cuates Kitchen ceviche is also great with lime, pico de gallo, and cucumber. One of our favorite dishes of the year so far is the chicken mole taco. It comes with a heaping portion of chicken slathered in house-made mole, queso fresco, and red onions. A second favorite is the shrimp taco that’s marinated in cilantro and topped with coleslaw. Also, make sure to try the barbacoa-costra taco — it’s marinated beef in ancho chile and guajilo sauce with fried mozzarella.
And for dessert, don’t miss the homemade flan.
Created by Milkshake Concepts (Harper’s, The Finch), this Mediterranean restaurant and hookah lounge just debuted in the Good Latimer Entertainment District near Deep Ellum. Designed by 75 Degree Design Studio, the space features colorful fabrics, plush furnishing, outdoor tableside hookah service, and two private karaoke pods. Saaya’s menu features plenty of mezze (small shared plates) and cocktails.
BEST SIPS: On a recent visit, we enjoyed the Damascus to Dallas cocktail. It’s a tropical mixture of Ancho Reyes, passionfruit, lime, coconut cream, black sea salt, and Tajin. We also enjoyed the mezcal-forward Ombra of Anubis with tequila, Ancho Reyes, agave, lime, and egg white. It’s all just very pretty to look at with its foamy topper.
BEST BITES: For cold mezze, don’t miss the Dip Trio. It comes with your choice of three house dips (like hummus, tzatziki, and baba ghanouj), pita, and lavash. The Lebanese pizza is also a must-try. We opted for the Spiced Chicken Man’oushe and it was delicious. Other sharable dishes include lamb sliders, kebabs, or the Saaya Ultimate Feast to try a little bit of everything.