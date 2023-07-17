5 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

The signature steakhouse at the brand-new Omni PGA Frisco, Trick Rider is a must-visit for great bites, cocktails, and ambiance. Led by Executive Chef Joshua Jasho, the new spot is inspired by female trick riders (particularly Sydna Yokley Woodyard) and Texas culture. Open for dinner only, the upscale restaurant offers premium cuts of in-house dry-aged meats, a raw bar, East Coast oysters, shellfish, and more. For drinks, you’ll find wines, spirits, and handcrafted cocktails on the menu.

A highlight of the design is a 16-foot-long, 1,500-pound crystal horse chandelier made to look like a star-filled Texas sky hanging above the bar. Designed by Jeffery Beers International, this stand-out piece includes 4,075 bohemian-cut crystal beads.

BEST SIPS: If you like Paper Planes or Penicillins, make sure to try the Down & Out cocktail. It’s a bourbon-based drink with lemon, pineapple, Monin hot honey, orange bitters, and ginger beer. It’s served with thin strips of habanero pepper immersed in the glass, but don’t worry, it’s not spicy. If you do want a kick, the Spice of Life is another favorite with mezcal, tequila, chile liqueur, pineapple juice, lemon, jalapeño, and Monin vanilla.

BEST BITES: Always start with the Old School at Trick Rider. It’s a delicious burrata salad with tomato, balsamic, and grilled sourdough bread. We also loved the tuna tartare as it came with flavorful rice crackers to top your fresh tuna, avocado, and yuzu mixture. For mains, I really enjoyed the filet. Paired with sides of charred broccolini and mac and cheese (made with gruyère, pecorino, and cheddar), it was a perfect steak dinner. And for dessert, you cannot miss the 24 Karrot cake. It’s a huge, sharable portion topped with edible gold, candied black walnuts, and cajeta (a Mexican caramel) sauce. I am still thinking about it…