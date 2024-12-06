fbpx
Where to Eat In Fort Worth This Christmas — Your Guide to The Best Restaurants For An Upscale Meal

Special Brunch and Dinner Menus For The Holiday

BY Amanda Ogle // 12.06.24
Emilia’s Fort Worth

Enjoy a special Christmas Eve or Day brunch or dinner at Emilia's this year. (Courtesy)

While many people love to cook a big holiday meal for family and friends, it can also be a daunting task on top of shopping, wrapping gifts, decorating, attending holiday parties, and juggling the merriment (read: madness) of the holiday season. Luckily, many upscale spots in Fort Worth are open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals.

Here are some of our favorite spots in Cowtown for a stress-free holiday brunch or dinner.

Hotel Drover 

200 Mule Alley

The Mule Alley hotel’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar is having brunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with three-course prix-fixe brunch ($65 per adult) from 8 am to 2 pm and a four-course prix-fixe dinner ($100 per adult) from 4 pm to 9 pm. Brunch items include choices of cinnamon rolls, jalapeno-crawfish fritters, green eggs and ham deviled eggs, wagyu burgers, chicken and waffles, lobster omelets, prime rib sandwiches, cheesecake, and more. Book your table online.

97 West Fort Worth
Hotel Drover’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar is hosting brunch on Christmas Eve and Day. (Courtesy)

Toro Toro 

200 Main Street

The Pan-Latin restaurant by chef Richard Sandoval is having Christmas brunch from 10 am to 2 pm on Christmas Day. There’s a salad bar with three different types of salads, a cold station with bison tiradito, tuna ceviche, and deviled eggs, a prime rib carving station, plus other brunch specialties such as cinnamon waffles, chicken and waffles, kimchi salmon, and beef anticuchos (grilled meat skewers). 

Omni Fort Worth

1300 Houston Street

On Christmas Day, Omni Fort Worth hosts a Christmas brunch on the second floor of the hotel (not at Cast Iron Restaurant) every 45 minutes from 10:45 am to 3:30 pm. Menu items include chilled shrimp and mussels, salads, cheese boards, a Belgian waffle bar, mezze plates (hummus and pita, babaganoush, tzatziki, etc.), festive Christmas breads, breakfast classics, and a kids’ buffet. Mains include top sirloin, porchetta, turkey, and a pasta & risotto station. There’s also a Christmas cookie decorating station and lots of festive desserts. 

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse 

812 Main Street

This downtown Fort Worth steakhouse is open on both Christmas Eve (noon to 9 pm) and Christmas Day (2 pm to 8 pm) with both the regular menu and a holiday special: a 38-ounce bone-in New York strip steak ($195 per person) served with sweet potato casserole with marshmallows and a pecan crumble ($19).

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse Fort Worth
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year. (Courtesy)

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

This hotel’s Bricks and Horses restaurant has both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners for $115 per person. Both are served family style and include Swedish meatballs, baked brie, tuna tiradito, and your choice of porchetta, poached lobster, beef filet, or butternut squash and crab pasta. Desserts include a festive sticky toffee pudding, brandy snap cannoli, and black forest torte. 

The Crescent Hotel

3300 Camp Bowie Boulevard

At the Crescent Hotel’s restaurant Emilia’s, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day brunch is available from 7 am to 2 pm, and there’s also dinner on both nights, where you can choose from signature menu items or special holiday dishes like porchetta with roasted winter vegetables, potato and black truffle soup, king crab salad, and chocolate and peppermint yule log. 

The Fitzgerald 

6115 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Suite 104

This Gulf Coast-inspired seafood joint will be offering a special three-course menu for Christmas Eve dinner. Stay updated on their social.

