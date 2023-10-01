Cidercade Arlington joins Bishop Cider’s entertaiment offferings. It opens Thursday, September 28.
Cidercade Arlington is joining Bishop Cider's entertainment offerings.

Restaurants / Bars

Arlington Gets a New Mega Arcade Bar — The Largest Ciderade Ever Opens Near AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field

A Major Expansion of the Dallas Cidercade Is On Tap Too

BY // 10.01.23
Dallas-based Bishop Cider continues its Tarrant County expansion. The beverage and entertainment force just opened its largest, most audacious venue yet in the heart of Arlington, which bills itself as The Entertainment Capital of Texas. Yes, Cidercade Arlington is here and open.

The brand-new Arlington Cidercade is the fifth Cidercade in Texas ― joining existing Cidercades in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston. It comes a year and half after Bishop Cider’s massive expansion in Fort Worth, which included purchasing Wild Acre Brewing and more importantly its massive facility and opening the first Cidercade in Cowtown. At that time, Cidercade also scooped up the former Legal Draft Brewing in downtown Arlington with plans to remake it into another one of its family-friendly playgrounds.

That’s where you’ll find this new Cidercade Arlington. Located near downtown Arlington at 400 East South Street, the new entertainment center sits right in the middle of the action. Just blocks from both AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field.

Growing rapidly after its first decade in business, Bishop Cider now includes four distinct brands:

― TexBev is a co-packer equipped for carbonated soft drinks, juice, energy drinks, wine, beer and ready-to-drink canned cocktails.

― Cidercade serves up dozens of taps of Bishop Cider and promises a free play “entertainment buffet.”

― Bishop Cider is the company’s house brand of hard cider, currently sold and distributed across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

― Wild Acre Brewing which continues to operate its brewery and beer garden venue in Fort Worth, produces seasonal brews and year-round core beers such as Texas Blonde, Juice Slinger IPA and Sundance Wheat. These beers can be found across Texas.

Inside Arlington’s Own Ciderade

“Arlington is already known as an entertainment destination, so I knew we had to build something awesome,” Bishop Cider co-founder Joel Malone says in a statement. “Cidercade Arlington is not only our largest location yet, but it includes a much larger variety of games and experiences.”

Cidercade touts itself an “entertainment buffet” where you pay a single admission fee of $12, giving you free play access to hundreds of arcade games, pool tables and shuffleboard. Frequent visitors also can choose a $20 monthly membership that includes unlimited admissions as well as discounts on drinks and merch.

Cidercade brings family family-friendly fun during the day, but transforms to a 21-and-over-only environment beginning at 8 pm every night.

“Spanning over 25,000 square feet, Cidercade Arlington is the largest Cidercade location yet and includes over 300 retro and modern arcade games, pool tables, ping pong tables, shuffleboard courts (a Cidercade first) and more. The venue also has multiple party rooms and event spaces that are ideal for groups of all sizes,” a release notes.

The adult beverages on tap are all made by Bishop Cider, ranging from tart to semi-sweet and sweet ciders. Those wanting a non-alcoholic option can order soft drinks from soda machines that include unlimited refills. With there being no kitchen, you are welcome to bring your own food to Cidercade or have it delivered from one of the nearby Arlington restaurants.

Next up, Bishop Cider is turning its attention to relocating and dramatically expanding the existing Cidercade Dallas. It’ll be gargantuan.

“The current location will remain open until construction has been completed at the new site near Love Field Airport,” a release notes. “At 79,000 square feet, the new location is nearly 10 times larger. It will feature concepts, games, and activities that aren’t offered anywhere else in Texas, and while the official opening date has not been announced, it will be sometime in 2024.”

Bishop Cider is spreading even more free play buffets and tasty cider to all.

