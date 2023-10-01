Best-Selling Author, Cancer Survivors and a Breast Cancer Sisterhood Power In the Pink — A Vital $680,000 Woodlands Afternoon

Ralph and Gayelene McIngvale at the Premier Party for the "In The Pink" luncheon. Ralph was the auctioneer for the live auction.

Marty and Mary Ann Young, Pink Diamond sponsors, enjoyed the Premier party for the "In The Pink" luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

Kelly Tarro, Ruth Hiller, Elin Hilderbrand, Jenna Kuster, Bryan Kuster and Scott Hiller at the Premier Party for the "In The Pink" luncheon at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott on Sept. 14.

John and Dr. Alysia Robichau at the Premier Party for the "In The Pink" luncheon Sept. 15 at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott. Robichau's Jewelry donated a necklace and earrings for the live auction.

A group from Waste Management attended the "In The Pink" luncheon at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott: Taryn Gordon, Camille Lyons, Michelle Little, Jacquelyn Saucedo, Kim Japczynski ,Elizabeth Felton, Lora Craft and Mary Anne Whitney.

Woodforest Bank and Woodforest Charitable Foundation guests at the "In the Pink" luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott included Amy Sechelski, Patricia Brown, Angie Mayrant, Jennifer Hoffman, Brenda Wendt, Christin Allphin, Audrey Winkle Annie Bradbury, and Flannery Lenz. (Photo by John Lynch Photography)

The Pretty in Pink luncheon brought plenty of power players, including Justin Kendrick, senior VP and CEO Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Northeast Hospital, Anne Neeson, Executive Vice President and CEO Memorial Hermann Foundation with Jessica and Trey Brice whose $1 million donation made in memory of his mother will name the breast center The Melissa Preston Breast Center at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

(L to R) Ruth Hiller, past In the Pink of Health co-chair, Patti Jorgensen, 2023 event co-chair, Elin Hildebrand, guest speaker, Michelle Leary, 2023 event co-chair with Justin Kendrick, Sr. Vice President and CEO Memorial Hermann The Woodlands and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

The 2023 Committee for the In The Pink Luncheon made a difference in The Woodlands. (Photo by John Lynch Photography)

More than 900 people attended the 2023 In The Pink luncheon at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand shared her success story as a writer and her journey with breast cancer.

Renowned author Elin Hilderbrand, herself a member of the sisterhood of breast cancer survivors, headlined the 23rd annual “In the Pink” luncheon, which drew more than 900 people at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the event raised $680,000 and with additional events over the next month, anticipates raising $700,000 for its 2023 campaign overall.

With everything chaired by Michelle Leary and Patti Jorgensen, Sunny 99.1 radio morning host Dana Tyson emceed the event and kept things moving forward, energetically. Jorgensen recounted her experience being a caregiver to her husband who died of cancer, leaving her to care for their five children (including 16-month-old twins). Jorgensen talked about how her involvement with In the Pink introduced her to Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center at Memorial Hermann, where she and her family now volunteer their own time.

Trey and Jessica Brice made a monumental million dollar gift to support the breast center at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands in honor of Trey’s mother Melissa Preston. Preston is a past co-chair of In the Pink who lost her battle with cancer last year. The mega gift will be recognized in the naming of the breast center — The Melissa Preston Breast Center at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Annually, In the Pink also has a speaker share their journey as a cancer survivor. This year, Angela Morgan, a nurse on the medical/oncology unit at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, told the story of her own breast cancer journey as a patient. Morgan talked about the comfort, hope and support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center at The Woodlands and she encouraged everyone in a similar fight to experience it.

“It’s like a warm blanket when you walk through the door,” Morgan shares. “The volunteers are amazing and they offer so many programs. It’s a happy place.”

Canopy provides services and programs for those touched by cancer — and their families — at no cost.

The In the Pink luncheon concluded with Hilderbrand signing her latest book — Five Star Weekend. The author signed books sold at the luncheon by Village Books, and books that fans brought from home.

Funds raised by In the Pink are earmarked for the following organizations:

● The Rose, a longtime partner which ensures that underserved women in Montgomery County are able to receive cancer treatment, gets $55,000.

● Ovarcome, a global organization that raises awareness about ovarian cancer and provides funds to support ovarian cancer patients in Montgomery County, receives $35,000.

● The Interfaith Community Clinic received in-kind support of $66,000 to fund mammograms for the underserved/uninsured and $5,000 for outreach and patient navigation. It’s important to note that Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center will provide free mammograms for any qualified patient referred by the Interfaith Community Clinic.

● The Breast Care Center at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center receives $60,000 for Hologic’s SmartCurveTM system enhancement to improve the comfort of mammograms and $60,000 towards doing waiting area renovations.

● Memorial Hermann’s Nurse Navigator gets $39,000 to purchase supplies for cancer patients like prostheses, wigs and books.

● Canopy, the Cancer Survivorship Center at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, receives $200,000 to support its annual operations. Canopy provides all of its services free of charge to cancer patients and their families, regardless of where they are receiving treatment.