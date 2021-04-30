Dallas’ Cinco de Mayo Party Headquarters — The Statler is Embracing the Festivities With a Flurry

Take the party home with frozen margaritas by the gallon at all three Primo's MX Kitchens.

Take the Fajita Fiesta Pack home for the ultimate at-home fiesta. Pre-order online and pick up the party to-go from any Primo's MX Kitchen.

The Statler Hotel is going to become ground zero for five days of Cinco de Statler.

Get ready for an extended celebration of Cinco de Mayo — thanks to some of Dallas’ top hotspots. The Statler hotel is getting ready for the festivities with fabulous food, turning up the music with live mariachi bands and DJs, and even hanging up the pinatas in preparation.

The Statler is about to become ground zero for Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Dallas, by hosting not one, but five full days leading up to the annual remembrance of Mexico’s victory at the Battle of Puebla, which occurred on May 5, 1862.

In recent decades, Cinco de Mayo has become a festive holiday celebrating so much more ― all the wonderful things that Mexican Americans bring to our country, from food and drink to fashion, heritage and culture.

The Statler’s extended celebration begins on Saturday, May 1 and culminates on Wednesday, May 5. All the downtown hotel’s destination restaurants and bars ― Sfereco, Primo’s MX Kitchen, Garden Court, Waterproof and Scout — are involved. There will be food and drink specials each day, plus $25 margarita tastings in all participating venues exclusively on Cinco de Mayo.

Here’s just a taste of what’s in store:

Pose for photos with the miniature donkey in front of the hotel beginning at 5 pm, and enjoy being serenaded by roving mariachis throughout the property from 5 pm to 9 pm. When you enter The Statler, you’ll be swept away by the lively themed decor throughout the main level of the hotel.

Inside the Garden Court you’ll find an 11-foot-tall donkey pinata, and you get to take a swing for prizes at La Palapa de la Piñata ― the hotel’s pinata hitting station.

Channel your inner Nacho Libre in the ballroom at a ticketed live pro wrestling event. No, really. SWE Fury is putting on Cinco De Mayhem at 7 pm on Saturday, May 1. Tickets run $20 to $30 for this one night only event. Plus for a limited time, use Promo Codes CINCO for 50 percent off General Admission or STATLER for 20 percent off Reserved Ring Seating. Click here to purchase.

Celebrate Cinco de Statler on top of it all at Waterproof Bar.

Waterproof, The Statler’s rooftop bar, is hosting “Azul at The Pool” with floating pool lights, pool floats, umbrellas and more. On May 5, this is where you’ll find a pop-up taco bar, along with Don Julio blanco shots for $5. Or bring some friends along and splurge on a Don Julio 1942 magnum for $850.

Scout will be open until 2 am on Cinco De Mayo, with drink specials running from May 1 to May 5. A mix of Latin and house music by DJs begins at 9 pm. There will be plenty of Cazadores swag, giveaways and games, including Jenga and cornhole.

Even the Statler’s Italian restaurant Sfereco is getting in on the action with a very special Taco Pizza topped with Primo’s salsa and tomato sauce, mixed Mexi-cheeses, chile spiced beef, fresh tomatoes, black beans and a lime crema ($14 for the 12 inch or $23 for the 16-inch pizza). This will be available for takeout and delivery as well. Drink specials will include $5 Uno Por Favor Blanco tequila shots and $4 Cuervo frozen margaritas.

You can even take the party home with Sfereco’s curbside drink specials on May 5 only, with to-go frozen margs by the glass for $4, or by the gallon for $50, as well as to-go large drink kits, or beers.

Primo’s MX Kitchen is putting on a Cinco party like no other at all three locations, including one inside The Statler hotel.

In fact, all three Dallas Primo’s restaurants will be featuring shared plate specials from May 1 through 5. Choose from 10 loaded and stacked crispy cheese taquitos for $24, braised brisket or chipotle chicken served in a cast iron skillet (enough for four people) for $36, or the chalupa grande for four with beef or chicken fajita meat, Primo’s cheese blend, black beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and lime crema for $32.

Drink Specials will run all five days at all three Primo’s restaurant (Statler, Uptown and Hillcrest) with the $25 margarita tasting on May 5th only at the Primo’s inside the Statler.

Entertainment includes The Great Mariachi Oasis from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Statler, with DJ Entertainment at Primo’s Uptown restaurant.

Or pre-order online and pick up the party to-go from any Primo’s MX Kitchen. Choose from the Fajita Fiesta Pack with your choice of either beef or chicken, and corn or flour tortillas for $65, or the Taco Fiesta Pack with your choice of beef or chicken for $60, and margaritas by the gallon for $50 and more. Click here to order online today for pickup from May 1st to 5th.

Primo’s at both the Statler and Uptown are also hosting a pig roast to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in an epic way, served with rice, beans, pico, salsa and tortillas.

With pinatas, music and margs throughout the Statler Hotel and at all three Primo’s restaurants, this is a celebration that needs five full days of Dallas fun.

For more information on one of the most unique hotels in Texas and its Cinco de Mayo fun, check out the Statler’s full site.