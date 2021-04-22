Cool Dining Alert — Supper Club in the Texas Hill Country

Everything is relative, but it’s safe to say that dining out these days is more exciting (or at least more appreciated) than ever before. So why not go big when possible? Dallas is lucky to have welcomed an incredible batch of new restaurants in the past year, but if you’re willing to travel a bit for a chef’s creative menu, Collective Hill Country is hosting an inaugural event to meet your culinary aspirations.

The Supper Club, launching this May, is a collaboration between Collective Hill Country’s executive chef Ezra Lewis (Augusta National Golf Club, Tom Colicchio’s Craft Steakhouse) and chef Owen Laufersweiler (most recently chef at Oxalis in Brooklyn). Focused on showcasing the best seasonal ingredients found in the Hill Country region, the Supper Club menu features over seven courses, in addition to welcome cocktails (including a mezcal-based Camp Fire Fizz) and amuse-bouches like sweet Sichuan pickles and pimento cheese profiteroles to be enjoyed while you mingle with the chefs.

Chef Ezra (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

The Supper Club marks the first Collective Retreats event open to both guests and non-overnight visitors. With locations in New York’s Governors Island, Vail, Yellowstone-adjacent Big Sky, and the Texas Hill Country, the company allows travelers to enjoy iconic outdoor spots with luxurious accommodations (glamorous tents are equipped with chandeliers and 1,500 thread-count sheets) and gourmet dining experiences. The Supper Club should elevate the table setting even further. (See the slideshow for a glimpse at the menu.)

The Collective Hill Country Summit Tent offers the luxuries of a five-star hotel. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

For more details and to book a spot at Supper Club (25 seats are available during two time slots, 5 to 7pm and 8 to 10pm) on May 6, 7, 8, and 9, head to collectiveretreats.com. Seatings are $150 per person, with wine pairings priced at $50.