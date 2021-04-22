food and bev details-20
food and bev details-40
Collective Hill Country – Spring 2021 Shoot
food and bev details-18
food and bev details-3
01
05

The sixth course: chocolate hazelnut tart. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

02
05

The first course: a crispy squash blossom, lady peas, and pickled shallot. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

03
05

The third course : beef shoulder, red mole, and marigolds. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

04
05

The fifth course: a peach, cream and coriander dessert. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

05
05

The Mix & Mangle charcuterie board.(courtesy of Collective Retreats)

food and bev details-20
food and bev details-40
Collective Hill Country – Spring 2021 Shoot
food and bev details-18
food and bev details-3
Restaurants / Wellness

Cool Dining Alert — Supper Club in the Texas Hill Country

Collective Retreats is Setting a Swoon Worthy Table

BY // 04.22.21
The sixth course: chocolate hazelnut tart. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)
The first course: a crispy squash blossom, lady peas, and pickled shallot. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)
The third course : beef shoulder, red mole, and marigolds. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)
The fifth course: a peach, cream and coriander dessert. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)
The Mix & Mangle charcuterie board.(courtesy of Collective Retreats)
1
5

The sixth course: chocolate hazelnut tart. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

2
5

The first course: a crispy squash blossom, lady peas, and pickled shallot. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

3
5

The third course : beef shoulder, red mole, and marigolds. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

4
5

The fifth course: a peach, cream and coriander dessert. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

5
5

The Mix & Mangle charcuterie board.(courtesy of Collective Retreats)

Everything is relative, but it’s safe to say that dining out these days is more exciting (or at least more appreciated) than ever before. So why not go big when possible? Dallas is lucky to have welcomed an incredible batch of new restaurants in the past year, but if you’re willing to travel a bit for a chef’s creative menu, Collective Hill Country is hosting an inaugural event to meet your culinary aspirations.

The Supper Club, launching this May, is a collaboration between Collective Hill Country’s executive chef Ezra Lewis (Augusta National Golf Club, Tom Colicchio’s Craft Steakhouse) and chef Owen Laufersweiler (most recently chef at Oxalis in Brooklyn). Focused on showcasing the best seasonal ingredients found in the Hill Country region, the Supper Club menu features over seven courses, in addition to welcome cocktails (including a mezcal-based Camp Fire Fizz) and amuse-bouches like sweet Sichuan pickles and pimento cheese profiteroles to be enjoyed while you mingle with the chefs.

Chef Ezra (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

The Supper Club marks the first Collective Retreats event open to both guests and non-overnight visitors. With locations in New York’s Governors Island, Vail, Yellowstone-adjacent Big Sky, and the Texas Hill Country, the company allows travelers to enjoy iconic outdoor spots with luxurious accommodations (glamorous tents are equipped with chandeliers and 1,500 thread-count sheets) and gourmet dining experiences. The Supper Club should elevate the table setting even further. (See the slideshow for a glimpse at the menu.)

The Collective Hill Country Tents offer the luxuries of a five-star hotel.
The Collective Hill Country Summit Tent offers the luxuries of a five-star hotel. (courtesy of Collective Retreats)

For more details and to book a spot at Supper Club (25 seats are available during two time slots, 5 to 7pm and 8 to 10pm) on May 6, 7, 8, and 9, head to collectiveretreats.com. Seatings are $150 per person, with wine pairings priced at $50.

food and bev details-20
food and bev details-40
Collective Hill Country – Spring 2021 Shoot
food and bev details-18
food and bev details-3

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
44 Bash Place
Highland Village Area
FOR SALE

44 Bash Place
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
44 Bash Place
2823 Albany Street
Midtown
FOR SALE

2823 Albany Street
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
2823 Albany Street
1418 Missouri Street
Open House
Montrose/Hyde Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/25 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1418 Missouri Street
Houston, TX

$693,500 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Willis
This property is listed by: Stephanie Willis (713) 256-3369 Email Realtor
1418 Missouri Street
5629 Sugar Hill Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5629 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5629 Sugar Hill Drive
9906 Hornpipe Lane
Open House
Spring Shadows/Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/25 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

9906 Hornpipe Lane
Houston, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
9906 Hornpipe Lane
2073 FM 3186
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

2073 FM 3186
Onalaska, TX

$2,399,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
2073 FM 3186
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X