Old Houston Nightclub Transformed Into a Sprawling New Food Hall – Your First Look Inside The Conservatory Galleria

The new Conservatory Galleria is an expansive food hall with 11 restaurant options. (Photo by Abante Photography)

Hot and crispy chicken is served at Bird Haus located at 5353 West Alabama at the new food hall dubbed The Conservatory Galleria. (Photo by Rochelle Abante of Abante Photography)

The new Conservatory Galleria opening Monday, February 19 in the former stead of The Roxy. Photo by Abante Photography.

Luv’Em Leches specializes in an array of Tres Leches flavors, as well as other desserts, including Pina Colada Tres Leches and Strawberry Tres Leches. (Photo by Rochelle Abante of Abante Photography)

The Roxy Room at The Conservatory Gallleria is a homage to the former Roxy nightclub. The space will feature an intimate lounge experience that will also be available for private events. (Photo by Abante Photography)

Remember The Roxy, that Galleria-area nightclub? Shuttered a decade ago you might not recognize the more than 12,000-square-foot space that housed the nightclub reimagined today as a diverse new food hall dubbed The Conservatory Galleria. Poised to open this Monday, February 19 at 5353 West Alabama, the three-level food hall designed by John Tsai at JT ARC Studios now houses 11 restaurant options, two bars serving beer, wine and craft cocktails, and a mezzanine lounge.

The powers that be who developed this ambitious project are Houston hospitality veterans. Managing partners Roveen Abante and Chase LoVullo, along with investor partner Dr. Abdulla Kudrath, are all partners in the Reset Rooftop Lounge.

With seating areas on each and every level of The Conservatory Galleria, the first level also hosts the main bar, fresh juices from Thrive and dessert specialist Luv’ Em Leches. On the second floor, you’ll find the remaining food voptions, while on the third level, the owners have created a cocktail lounge they’ve dubbed The Roxy Room in homage to the former Roxy nightclub.

The space features an intimate lounge that will also be available to rent for private events.

Here’s what you can expect from The Conservatory Galleria restaurant wise:

First appearing downtown at the original Conservatory food hall, Bird Haus became a go-to spot for crispy hot chicken fans. Its birds are coated with a fiery blend of cayenne butter with three different spice levels. Here at its new Galleria locale, Bird Haus will continue to bring its much-loved fried chicken recipes, plus a few new items to its chicken-filled menu.

Owner and operator Elias Leija created Blk Mkt Birria with help from his mother in 2016. Blk Mkt Birria’s specialty is “birria de res barbacoa,” but it will also feature birria in all its forms, including proteins like chicken, shrimp and cauliflower. The menu is made up of items featuring birria meat like quesadillas, loaded fries, tacos, tortas and burgers.

Driven by his passion for Peruvian cuisine and armed with a wealth of experience, Chef Joel Fernandez embarked on his dream to introduce the flavors of his homeland to Houston. Cvche is the culmination of this vision. Here, Chef Joel skillfully combines fresh, local ingredients with traditional Peruvian techniques, creating a menu that is both innovative and comforting.

Clutch City Grill is a culmination of the delectable food Clutch City Tacos has brought to the Houston area these past two years. Chefs with a passion for feeding their community, Michele and Omar Wallace bridge together their culinary disciplines and bring something of both a steakhouse and burger bar. Clutch City Grill features grilled items marinated to perfection, as well as award-winning burgers

Rooted in family recipes and the streets of Mexico City, La Taquiza comes out of a love for Mexico’s food and culture. Owner Oscar Garcia-Santaella has always maintained that there are two keys to a successful business – quality food and great customer service. With several locations in various Houston food halls, La Taquiza is making a mark.

This is the only bakery in Houston to specialize in all things tres leches. Founder and owner Griselda Barrios’s passion for baking started at a very young age when she yearned to please her father’s sweet tooth. Now her Luv’Em Leches specializes in an array of tres leches flavors, as well as other desserts, including Pina Colada Tres Leches and Strawberry Tres Leches.

The Pakistani food truck is grabbing a space here at The Conservatory Galleria. Rollin Phatties’ food combines authentic South Asian flavors with international elements to create fusion dishes packed with loads of flavor. Founded by three Aggies, Rollin Phatties specializes in Paratha Rolls (aka Phatties), wraps loaded with tender chargrilled meats and homemade sauces.

Founded by Jane Lim, Seoulside Wings & Rice specializes in Korean fried chicken wings that are double-fried to create a lightweight crisp crust. The menu also includes kimchi fries, honey butter fries, as well as bulgogi, katsu and tofu rice cups called Cupbap.

Founded by three friends, the Pita-Ria founders took all of their favorite foods and created a selection of unique handcrafted flatbread pizzas using fresh quality ingredients. There is also a variety of items on the menu, including breakfast flatbreads, soups, salads, hummus and even desserts.

Thrive Juices was started to address the often neglected sense of wellness in underserved communities. The aim is to create nutrient-rich, fresh juices, smoothies and açaí bowls with a focus on the heart, mind, body and soul.

Initially started as a food truck in 2014, Wokker combines traditional Asian dishes and melds them with good old-fashioned Southern Cooking, focusing primarily on Texas BBQ and comfort foods. The results include Wokker’s pork belly fried rice, brisket eggrolls and homemade kimchi.

Now a decade in, after countless events ranging from music festivals to the Super Bowl, to Food Network appearances,Wokker is bringing its third location to The Conservatory Galleria.