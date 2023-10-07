Crazy Pita Table Setting
An array of Mediterranean-style dishes will be be served at the upcoming Sugar Land restaurant dubbed Crazy Pita Rotisserie and Grill.

Restaurants / Openings

Las Vegas Favorite Crazy Pita Moves Into Sugar Land — A New Healthy Mediterranean Restaurant With Fast Casual Vibes

It's a Texas First For the Houston Suburb

BY // 10.07.23
Mad about Mediterranean cuisine? A new fast-casual restaurant dubbed Crazy Pita Rotisserie and Grill is set to open in early November at Sugar Land’s Market at Town Center. Created by former Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts employee Mehdi Zarhloul in 2006 in Las Vegas, this marks Crazy Pita’s first entry into the Houston market.

It is also Crazy Pita’s first restaurant outside of Nevada and their fourth location anywhere.

Built around a Moroccan-themed menu with items grilled to order, the focus at Crazy Pita is on creating fresh, wholesome, healthful food with options that include seasoned steak, lamb, chicken, shrimp, salmon, falafel and seasoned ground beef known as Kefta. Some menu items we look forward to trying include the stuffed pita sandwiches, all $13.99 each.

These include the popular marinated chicken pita with hummus, roasted bell pepper, tomatoes, cucumbers and romaine lettuce, and a slow-cooked leg of lamb sandwich made with braised leg of lamb and homemade harissa.

Skewer plates at Crazy Pita start at $14.99 and include everything from grilled vegetables and falafel for vegetarians to shrimp, chicken, steak, salmon and more all served with hummus, feta salad, vegetable couscous and freshly baked pita. You can also turn any of these skewers into rice bowls, which are also $14.99 each. If you’re feeding a family, Crazy Pita offers eight-piece, 12-piece and 16-piece family dinners which include whole chicken, sides like rice, feta salad and hummus with pita. These whole chicken meals range in price from $34.99 to $54.99.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Houston community and introduce our fresh Mediterranean menu to Texas,” Zarhloul says. “Whether you are familiar with Crazy Pita or experiencing our cuisine for the first time, you are sure to fall in love with the food, as well as the friendly and inviting atmosphere.

