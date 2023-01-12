Empire Baking Company not only makes tasty bread, but sandwiches as well. Courtesy of Empire

In Dallas, sandwiches are a truly versatile food. You can eat them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and the customizable options are endless. From heroes and Cubans to Happy Hippies and grilled cheese, we’ve rounded up Dallas’ 10 Best Sandwich Shops.

East Hampton Sandwich Co.

Multiple Locations

In 2012, Hunter Pond quit pursuing his law degree and opened this North Eastern-inspired Texas sandwich shop. The first location was at Dallas’ Snider Plaza. Two more followed in Oak Lawn and Uptown. And there are now 10 locations statewide, including a shop in Houston.

Favorites on the menu include the Uncle Paulie’s, Turkey Bacon Avo, and Country Club Wrap. The spot also now serves lobster rolls and breakfast sandwiches.

Uncle Uber’s

2713 Commerce Street

This Deep Ellum sammich shop opened in 2011. It was founded by Bryan and Kathy Crelly. Since then, Uncle Uber’s extended its hours and added a full bar. It serve burgers, salads and of course, sandwiches.

Uncle Uber’s serves 12 different kinds of sandwiches. Roast beef, bacon & goat cheese, shaved ribeye steak, and slow-roasted pork are just a few of the meat options. Then there’s the Happy Hippie, the veggie option, with provolone, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, red onion, avocado and roasted garlic mayo on Hippie bread.

Jimmy’s Food Store

4901 Bryan Street

Jimmy’s was originally founded in 1966. In 1997, brothers Mike and Paul DiCarlo took over the authentic Italian family business. After a tragic fire in 2004 that burned down everything except the exterior structure, Jimmy’s was restored and reopened in 2005.

The sandwich menu includes classic Italian subs, Chicken Italiano, Jimmy’s Sandwiches with meatball or Italian sausage, muffulettas, paninos, a Cuban sandwich and a turkey sub. They also serve authentic Italian desserts and have a wine room for tastings and wine dinners.

Shayna’s Place

1868 Sylvan Avenue, Suite D150

Located at Sylvan Thirty in West Dallas, Shayna’s Place serves fresh sandwiches. The original location opened in Rhode Island in 2015.

Favorite sandwiches include Vinny’s Kitchen, which is USA Today’s No. 1 Best Grinder. It has prosciutto di parma, salami, capicola, sharp provolone, tomato, red onion, hot peppers, romaine and Shayna’s dressing on ciabatta. There’s also The Kessler, a roasted turkey sandwich with green apple and cranberry chutney, and The Villager with tarragon chicken salad.

Great American Hero

6216 Retail Road

Since 1974, this unique sandwich palace has been serving subs in Dallas. Founder Dominick Oliverie thought of the idea in the ’60s while working at a deli in his hometown in New Jersey. When he moved to Dallas, he partnered with his brother, and Great American Hero was born. The shop almost closed in 2021, but new management took over and kept the favorite alive and now it has reopened near Lake Highlands with a new look.

This place has got a lot of choices, including 10 types of bread and three types of wraps. There are also about 30 options of cold, hot, veggie, and lite hero sandwiches. You then get asked if you want the works, which is lettuce, tomato, onions, a blend of canola & olive oil, red wine vinegar, spices & oregano. My personal favorite is the turkey and provolone cheese sandwich on focaccia bread with the works and a pickle on the side.

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co.

5319 Mockingbird Lane

I love grilled cheese, so I had to include my favorite grilled cheese sandwich spot. Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. has two locations in Dallas and serves an eclectic menu of sandwiches. The Favorite is my favorite with Parmesan-crusted grilled sourdough, American, cheddar and gruyere cheeses, crumbled bacon and Dijon mustard.

Other options include the Grilled Mac ‘N Cheese, Fajita Grilled Cheese, Grilled PB&J, and Buffalo Chicken. Pair with a side of tomato soup and you’ve got an adults version of the classic kid’s comfort food.

Goodfriend Package

1155 Peavy Road

This deli in East Dallas serves some of the best sandwiches in Dallas. The Reuben and mushroom pastrami & rye are some of the most popular. They also do breakfast sandwiches from 7 am to 11 am every morning, like the farm egg biscuit sandwich and Big Boy on a ciabatta roll.

Goodfriend Package opened in a strip mall in 2016. It’s owned by Matt Tobin and Josh Yingling who also own Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House. The grab-and-go store has some seating and beer and wine.

Jersey Joe’s Deli

15340 Dallas Parkway, Suite 2108

Since 1998, Jersey Joe’s has been making sandwiches in North Dallas. There are 24 sandwich options, including heroes, garden state (veggie) sandwiches, and specialty sandwiches. A couple of specialties are the Jersey Joe with ham, Swiss, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing on rye and the Jersey Cheesesteak with hot roast beef, cheddar cheese, peppers and onions on a French loaf. There are also three breakfast sandwiches available.

For sides, there’s homemade soup and chili and Joe’s chili pie. The deli also has Henry’s Homemade ice cream, shakes and malts, cakes, cookies and baklava. The only day the shop is closed is on Sunday.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

3403 Oak Lawn Avenue, 5600 W. Lovers Lane, & 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 208

A European-style market, Eatzi’s puts together some of the best sandwiches. Here, you build your own. They start with bread: baguette, cranberry orange, hoagie roll, sourdough, and sprouted wheat are some of the options. Then you pick your spread, meat or veggies, cheese, and toppings.

It’s fun to just explore the market and try some new things. There’s all sorts of bread to take home, wines, pastries, and a cafe that sells espresso drinks. It’s truly a wonderland for foodies and a great place to grab a sandwich.

Empire Baking Company

5450 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 132

This baking company and sandwich enterprise started in 1992. Husband and wife Robert and Meaders Ozarow both left their jobs in investment banking and furniture sales at the time to follow their passion for food.

Along with all kinds of bread, the store sells house-made sandwiches. These include a curry chicken salad sandwich, pastrami pimento cheese, an egg salad sandwich, ham on baguette, Caprese, peppered turkey, and more. They also have salads and sides like green apple coleslaw, pasta salad with pickled zucchini, sunflower quinoa salad, chips, and fresh fruit