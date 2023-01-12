3 Buzzy Bar Openings to Look Forward to in Dallas

Bar Sardine will be a new oyster and martini bar from the owners of Hudson House. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

2022 welcomed a few fantastic local haunts — particularly Clifton Club, Double D’s, and the city’s very first vermouth bar in Branca Room. The Dallas bar scene momentum continues with a slew of buzzy new openings this spring. Here’s a bit about them.

Bar Sardine

6806 Snider Plaza

From the group behind Hudson House comes a new, small oyster and cocktail bar in Snider Plaza. Expected to open this spring, the new spot will be Vandelay Hospitality Group‘s first bar-forward concept. Bar Sardine focuses on martinis and Negronis. Fans of the brand can also expect another new seafood and sushi concept, The Anchor Bar — opening in Preston Hollow and Knox Street this year.

Tina’s Continental

3309 Elm Street (Continental Gin Building)

Opening in the Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum this winter, Tina’s is a new, tiny 800-square-foot martini bar next to popular sushi spot Tatsu. Founded by UNCO Hospitality (HG Sply Co., Leela’s Wine Bar), the new spot will serve several kinds of cocktails.

Lucky Dog Saloon

2701 Cedar Springs Road

Coming to Uptown this spring, this new cocktail and beer bar will find a home in the former Asel Art Supply shop on Cedar Springs. Lucky Dog is owned by the Katy Trail Ice House team, so you can expect to see barbecue sandwiches and bar food from the nearby favorite served up at the new saloon.