Dallas’ Best Bakeries — 10 Sweet Picks From Highland Park to Oak Cliff

Bisous Bisous is where you go for the best macarons. Courtesy of Bisous Bisous

Although the holidays do demand more baked items and cookies for family gatherings and such, any time is a great time to shop some of the best bakeries in Dallas. From breads and cookies to macarons and cakes, this city has got all of the sweet treats one could crave.

Some Dallas bakeries have their own niche while some can do it all. We’ve rounded up the very best bakeries to order ahead or grab a quick bite at.

Here are the 10 Best Bakeries in Dallas:

BIRD Bakery

7A Highland Park Village

Originally started in San Antonio by Elizabeth Chambers and husband/actor Armie Hammer, BIRD Bakery opened a second shop in Dallas in 2016. Located in Highland Park Village, the space is big enough to come in and enjoy a bite and sip on coffee. There are also a few small tables outside and a kids table inside, which has TVs that play shows and movies to entertain the young ones.

The bakery not only sells award-winning carrot, Southern red velvet, BIRD blue vanilla, and sea salt caramel cupcakes, but they offer cookies, bars, brownies and pies as well. Open for breakfast and lunch, BIRD also serves quiche, muffins, banana bread, croissants, sandwiches and soups.

Elizabeth Chambers inside San Antonio’s Bird Bakery flagship

Boulangerie by Village Baking Co.

1921 Greenville Avenue

Village Baking Co.‘s one stop shop for breads, croissants and rolls, the Boulangerie is located in Lower Greenville. The company was started in 2004 by husband and wife Clint and Kim Cooper. There are now two locations you can pick up your baked goods, the second being in the Design District at 4924 Woodall Street.

You must try the almond croissant, pain au chocolat and Jambon Beurre sandwich. At Lower Greenville, you can grab a cup of coffee and pastry and sit at a high-top bar or a patio table outside. Or take away a baguette for later.

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite 150

A small bakery known for its macarons in West Village, Bisous Bisous Patisserie is a great place to grab a sweet treat. Opened just a few years ago, this Dallas bakery makes some of the best macarons in Dallas, as well as some other French pastries.

For macarons, they offer classic flavors like Tahitian vanilla, chocolate, hazelnut, pistachio and raspberry, as well as some more adventurous options such as tiramisu and passionfruit. You can order towers for a party with up to 10 tiers or takeaway a one or two for yourself. Besides custom orders, Bisous Bisous’ every day menu features croissants, tarts, cruffins, scones, eclairs, cookies and more.

Empire Baking Company

5450 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 132

Family-run and located at Inwood Village, Empire Baking Company has been known for its breads since 1992. Meaders and Robert Ozarow started the company after realizing their passion for food while working in furniture sales and investment banking. At the time, there were few places to purchase fresh bread so the couple decided to bring artisan bread to Dallas.

Their retail store sells everything from European-style breads and pastries to gourmet sandwiches and a selection of small-batch jams. Breads range from Calamata Olive and Pumpernickel to Cranberry Cinnamon Walnut and Jalapeno Cheese. And for lunch, Empire has sandwiches like chicken salad, pastrami pimento cheese and smoked turkey.

San Martin Bakery & Restaurant

3120 McKinney Avenue

The newest kid on the block, San Martin Bakery & Restaurant in Uptown offers a vast selection of pastries, cookies and breads. There’s a massive space just for baked goods and a small cafe on the left side of the restaurant.

Walk in and grab a Nutella croissant, eclair, fruit tart, empanada and more any time from 7 am to 8 pm. San Martin also makes specialty cakes and pies like Pumpkin for Thanksgiving and a chocolate flan cake. As the first United States location and first San Martin outside of Central America, this bakery is definitely a major win for the Dallas bakery scene.

Haute Sweets Patisserie

10230 E. Northwest Highway

Over in Lake Highlands, Haute Sweets Patisserie is making some great macarons, cakes and cookies. They also have a second store at Legacy Hall in Plano. The space has a display case full of treats as soon as you walk in. It’s hard not to want them all.

Macarons are made in flavors like PB&J, Salted Caramel, birthday cake, red velvet, coconut, cherry almond and more. Tarts include key lime, lemon meringue, pecan and several other variations. New Orleans-style beignets are also a hit here. You can also order full cakes from 6 inches to 10 inches. Flavors range from Italian Cream to Chocolate Truffle.

Rush Patisserie

1201 Eldorado Avenue

In Oak Cliff, Rush Patisserie is making some noise with its classic French pastries. Founded by pastry chef Samantha Rush, the shop serves macarons, eclairs and something called the “un-cupcake.” Which is basically like cupcake in a jar that comes in eight different cake flavors.

Muffins, croissants, cream puffs and tarts are also on the menu. Wedding macaron towers and even pies can also be ordered. Danishes and custom order desserts like Banana Brulee and cheesecake are available, just ask. Rush seems to do it all.

Kessler Baking Studio

1129 N. Beckley Avenue

A Bishop Arts gem, this bakery makes cookies, brownies and other treats from scratch and with local ingredients. Opened in 2014 by Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio is located inside a small house with a charming fireplace mantel that displays all kinds of unique cookie jars. The menu is written out on the mirror above, while cookies are on display in jars. An outdoor patio provides a few seats and photo opportunities with a brightly painted “live love bake” wall.

The menu includes all kinds of sweet treats like chocolate walnut and chocolate pecan brownies, blondies, cinnamon rolls and 30 kinds of cookies. These range from double chocolate espresso and trail mix to ginger honey and oatmeal cranberry white chip. The store also sells nuts, breads, cookie cakes and some gluten-free options.

Cinnamon Roll Saturday starts at 10 am at Kessler Baking Studio. Courtesy of Kessler

The Cake Bar

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite. 117

At Trinity Groves, The Cake Bar was opened by longtime baker Tracy German. Prior to opening the shop, she had been selling cakes out of her house for almost 14 years. German serves “cakes you grew up with” with a Southern flair. This Dallas bakery is super modern with bright blues and whites. Whole cakes are perfectly displayed and you can also order by the slice.

Flavors include strawberry, red velvet, carrot, chocolate, coconut, German chocolate, Italian cream, Hummingbird, key lime, pina colada, Neapolitan, Old Fashion chocolate and wedding cake. There’s also a pineapple upside down cake and cookies.

Society Bakery

3610 Greenville Avenue

Opened in 2003, this Lower Greenville bakery has gained popularity through the show Dallas Cakes on the Food Network and getting named one of the Top 10 Cupcakes in America by Ellen DeGeneres. Society Bakery makes some incredible custom cakes, as well as cupcakes, cookies and specialty treats.

Cake and cupcake flavors include banana chocolate chip, Boston Cream, carrot, Funfetti, Oreo, red velvet and so much more. The Dallas bakery also makes some great petit fours, chocolate and vanilla. A celebrity favorite, locals such as Kellie Raspberry and popular bands Grouplove and New Kids on the Block have ordered from the bakery.