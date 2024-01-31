The Harwood District Adds Two New Restaurants to Its Expansive Portfolio, And More Dallas Dining News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

The Harwood District adds two new restaurants to its expansive portfolio.

Opening this spring in Harwood District‘s newest tower (No. 14), the neighborhood’s first new concept is an American brasserie called NDA Brasserie. The name is a nod to the new building’s anchor tenant — law firm Haynes and Boone. “The restaurant’s ambiance and sleek decor pays homage to the legal world with rich leathers reminiscent of briefcases and gold accents exuding a masculine charm, creating a setting that is both relaxed and refined.” It’ll be open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week and will offer dishes like club sandwiches and burgers.

And later this year (most likely in the summer), a new upscale Japanese-inspired concept will debut within the same tower. There is no name or menu available just yet.

A new Tex-Asian restaurant is opening in Deep Ellum this summer.

Taking over the former BrainDead Brewing space on Deep Ellum’s Main Street, Palma is a Tex-Asian concept from Flagship Restaurant Group (Blue Sushi Sake Grill). According to the Dallas Morning News, the Phoenix-based restaurant is expected to open this summer. The group also owns Anthem in Austin — also a Tex-Asian spot — which will share a menu with the new Dallas concept.

Last year, I visited Anthem and enjoyed the Asian-style chicken and waffle after drinks one night. Unlike any other variation I’ve tried of the brunch or late-night delicacy, it featured honey sriracha popcorn chicken with an egg (or bubble) waffle, picked okra relish, and white shoyu gravy.

Palma will have a large patio (like BrainDead did), so it’s sure to be a new hotspot for late-night bites in the neighborhood.

The James Beard Foundation names eight Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants/chefs as semifinalists.

Last year, 15 North Texas spots/chefs were named James Beard award semifinalists. Only six made it to the finals, such as Fort Worth’s Don Artemio. This year, zero Cowtown spots are semifinalists, and there are only eight in the Dallas area. These include Petra and the Beast’s Misti Norris, José’s Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, Purpécha’s Regino Rojas, Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q’s Arnulfo Sánchez (Grapevine), and The Heritage Table’s Rich Vana (Frisco) for Best Chef Texas.

In the Outstanding Chef category, David Uygur of Lucia earned a spot. La Casita Bakeshop is a semifinalist (again) for Outstanding Bakery, and Gemma was named for Outstanding Hospitality.