Tootsies ROCC Tennis Tournament Luncheon
Meredith Flores, pictured here at the November Citizens for Animal Protection gala, hunkered down in Houston before heading to the family home in Palm Beach. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mason Barker & Meredith Flores at the 2019 Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Alana Flores, Cherie Flores and Meredith Flores at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 2018 Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Gillian Sarofim, Amando Sáenz, Meredith Flores, Taylor Hudgins, Carroll Ison, Alexa Malevitis partying in Miami for Ceron's 55th birthday.

Ceron, Meredith Flores at the Tootsies ROCC Tennis Tournament Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Society / The Seen

How a Houston Instagram Influencer is Weathering the Coronavirus Storm — Meredith Flores on Life in Her Family’s Palm Beach Retreat

Cocooning at Home

BY // 04.09.20
Meredith Flores, pictured here at the November Citizens for Animal Protection gala, hunkered down in Houston before heading to the family home in Palm Beach. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mason Barker & Meredith Flores at the 2019 Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alana Flores, Cherie Flores and Meredith Flores at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 2018 Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gillian Sarofim, Amando Sáenz, Meredith Flores, Taylor Hudgins, Carroll Ison, Alexa Malevitis partying in Miami for Ceron's 55th birthday.
Ceron, Meredith Flores at the 2019 Tootsies ROCC Tennis Tournament Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Meredith Flores, pictured here at the November Citizens for Animal Protection gala, hunkered down in Houston before heading to the family home in Palm Beach. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mason Barker & Meredith Flores at the 2019 Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Alana Flores, Cherie Flores and Meredith Flores at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston 2018 Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Gillian Sarofim, Amando Sáenz, Meredith Flores, Taylor Hudgins, Carroll Ison, Alexa Malevitis partying in Miami for Ceron's 55th birthday.

Ceron, Meredith Flores at the Tootsies ROCC Tennis Tournament Luncheon (Photo by Michelle Watson)

While some of us are suffering from severe cases of cabin fever during this time of COVID-19, others are embracing the social distancing edict with flair. Some are eating and drinking themselves into a no man’s land of over-indulgence. (Is there a combo Betty Ford/Weight Watchers camp for coronavirus pandemic isolating fallout cases?)

Others lounge away the days in silk pajamas, set the tables with the finest of china and make the best of a dreary situation. They share cocktail hours and even shopping excursions with friends via Zoom.

They know that living well is the best pandemic revenge.

For a peek at life behind the virus-closed doors, we’ve turned to Houston sophisticates and queried them on their homebound habits. Today begins a regular series, Cocooning at Home, in which notable figures share the luxuries of their inner sanctums during these social distancing times.

First up? A Texas It Girl with 14.3K Instagram followers.

Meredith Flores

Flores was set to chair the hipster Glasstire fundraiser in late March but we know what happened there. While in Houston for most of the social distancing period, she and her family have now sequestered in their vacation home in Palm Beach.

PaperCity: What is your coronavirus playlist?

Meredith Flores: “The Walk” by Mayer Hawthorne, Leon Bridges, Elton John. I’ve been playing sunny, happy music.

PC: What are you binge watching?

MF: Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu, Hunters on Amazon Prime and Tiger King on Netflix

PC: If your life currently were a reality series, what would it be called?

MF: My Turn or Your Turn To Do the Dishes

PC: How have you been filling your time with productive activities?

MF: Every night I have been honing my skin care and spa routine with all the Biologique Recherche products from my aesthetician Deborah Michelson at Bella Rinova.

PC: Cooking at home? What are your go-to recipes?

MF: Mason (my boyfriend) is really the cook in our home. Before hunkering down in Palm Beach, we picked up a porterhouse to cook ourselves from our beloved, local Georgia James and curbside margaritas from Armandos. We made homemade tikka masala, that we made ourselves with vegetables from my mother’s vegetable garden.

PC: Where are you ordering takeout from?

MF: Our favorite takeout dinner so far was from Le Colonial. The seared chicken dumplings and crunchy salad are fantastic.

PC: What would your dream takeout be, from any place in the world?

MF: Ideally, anything from Guy Savoy in Paris.

PC: If stranded some other place in the world, where would that be?

MF: I left Houston and am now self-isolating in Palm Beach with my family on the water getting some sun for Easter, buuuuuut if I had my pick, I’d really love to be stranded in the Bahamas.

PC: Have you indulged in any retail therapy, if so what have you purchased?

MF: I’ve ordered new Lululemon workout tops for my little home workouts.

PC: Your go-to cocktail for the homebound?

MF: I’ve been loving vodka lemonades (freshly squeezed) lately.

PC: Games that are keeping you entertained?

MF: Rummikube is my obsession.

This is the first in a series of Q&A’s with Houston movers and shakers who are surviving social isolation with style.

