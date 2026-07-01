Dallas’ 10 Best Ice Cream Shops — From Innovative Flavors to Gelato and Soft-Serve, These Local Spots Satisfy
Cool Down With a Sweet Treat This Summer
By Megan Ziots //
Opened in Lakewood in 2022, Parlor's serves scratch-made ice cream using grass-fed milk and cream, as well as eggs from local farms. (Courtesy)
Salt & Straw opened its first Texas locations in Dallas and Fort Worth this spring. (Courtesy)
Botolino serves some of the best gelato in Dallas. (Courtesy of Botolino)
A local Argentinian gelato brand, Gelato La Boca, can be delivered to you or found at their new scoop shop. (Courtesy)
Howdy Homemade is a favorite Dallas-based ice cream shop that empowers people with special needs. (Courtesy)
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream has all the fun, unique flavors you could imagine. (Courtesy)
MELT Ice Creams features twists on the classics. (Courtesy)
Since 2016, Milk Cream has been serving its signature donut ice cream creations in the Lower Greenville area. (Courtesy)
Since 2017, Picole has been serving indulgent popsicles (filled and boozy) in Dallas. (Courtesy)
Van Leeuwen is always dropping new flavors like Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, Banana Honeycomb, and more. (Courtesy)
Hot summer Texas days have arrived, and what better way to cool off than with a scoop (or two) of ice cream? Dallas has all of the cold treat options you could want — from innovative flavors to creamy gelato and soft-serve. We’ve also got boozy popsicle spots and ice cream donut sandwiches. These are Dallas’ 10 best ice cream shops to chill out this summer.
This local gelato shop comes from Carlo “Botolo” Gattini, who learned to make gelato from his grandmother in her own shop in Italy. Gattini describes his style as “Italo Texano,” and his gelato has become so popular that it has expanded from its first location in Lower Greenville (opened in 2017) to three additional shops in the Dallas area — Bishop Arts, Preston Royal, and Plano.
While there are over 70 flavors in Botolino’s recipe book, there are only ever 16 available at one time. Currently at the Lower Greenville outpost, you’ll find flavors like Persian Flower, Matcha, and Peanut & Jelly Sandwich.
Founded by Dallasite Owen Carlson and Argentine native Martin Pereyra de Olazábal in 2023, La Boca is an on-demand gelato delivery service. Named after a vibrant neighborhood in Buenos Aires, the brand offers classic Argentine and vegan gelato flavors delivered to Dallas doors. All you have to do is order online (in 13-ounce, 18-ounce, and 35-ounce sizes) or through the app. You can also opt to pick up at its current residency at Commissary in downtown.
The brand is also opening its first brick-and-mortar shop in Snider Plaza soon — hopefully in time for summer. Current flavors include white chocolate, Sambayon, pistachio, banana split, and a seasonal Gianduia (hazelnut paste, Ecuadorian chocolate, and ice cream cone wafers).
Since 2015, this Dallas-based ice cream shop has been serving scoops with extra love. Restauranteur Tom Landis founded the shop to provide jobs for people with special needs. Howdy Homemade has earned national attention over the years as its expanded across the country to Denver, Shreveport, Indianapolis, and more.
There are tons of ice cream flavors at the shop, but some of the most popular are Dr. Pepper Chocolate Chip, salted caramel, birthday cake, and strawberry milkshake.
This beloved ice cream company was founded in 2002 by Jeni Britton Bauer in Columbus, Ohio, and has since expanded to around 28 more cities. Dallas now has three locations — Lower Greenville, Victory Park, and Addison.
Unique ice cream flavors range from Gooey Butter Cake and Texas Sheet Cake to new additions like Citrus Glazed Pound Cake (yuzu ice cream) and Green Smoothie (with a splash of spinach).
Founded by Kari Crowe-Seher in 2014 on Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue, MELT has since expanded to shops in Mule Alley, Dallas’ Bishop Arts, and Willow Park.
The shop crafts small-batch ice creams featuring twists on the classics such as Salt Lick (buttery and salty caramel), Cup of Texas (coffee with cream made with Cowtown’s Novel Coffee Roasters), and Peanut Butter Explosion. Seasonally, MELT is also offering Texas Lavender Honey Crunch, Peach Cobbler Cheesecake, and more. They also do limited drops of their famous Yellow Birthday Cake — a cake batter ice cream with yellow housemade vanilla cake pieces and rainbow sprinkle cake batter crumbles.
Home of the ice cream donut sandwich, this ice cream shop debuted in the Lower Greenville area in 2016. It recently took over the former Creamistry space and is serving its popular flavors by the scoop, cone, or stuffed in the middle of a glazed donut.
Flavors include cookie butter, a bright blue cookie monster, red velvet, and so much more. All desserts can be topped with different kinds of childhood favorite cereals such as Cookie Crisps, Fruity Pebbles, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Parlor’s Handcrafted Ice Creams
After three years of serving handcrafted scoops via their popular ice cream cart, Brandon and Kellie Stoll debuted a brick-and-mortar shop in Lakewood’s Hillside Village Shopping Center in 2022. Their ice cream is made with grass-fed milk and cream, as well as pasture-raised eggs from local farms.
Offered by the cup or cone, popular flavors include Milk & Cookies, 5 Mile Chocolate, and Brownies a la Mode. They also offer a few rotating classics like Bake Sale, as well as seasonal flavors. You can also get your scoop (sweet cream or brown sugar) in ice cream sandwich form with house-baked cookies (5 Mile Chip, Brownie, Oatmeal, or Snickerdoodle).
In 2017, brothers Adrian, Andres, and Jorge Lara brought this Brazilian paleta-inspired spot to Dallas’ Bishop Arts, and it has since expanded to Marsh Lane Plaza. Made small-batch from locally sourced ingredients, you’ll find all kinds of flavors on the menu, ranging from filled to booze-infused.
Highlights include Oreo, watermelon, toasted coconut, pineapple virgin mojito, and so much more.
This Portland-based brand debuted its first Texas outpost in Dallas this spring and it’s already taking over the ice cream scene in the city. Known for its unique flavors and the Tacolate, Salt & Straw is serving best-sellers like Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Gooey Chocolate Brownie, and Freckled Mint Chocolate Chip on Henderson Avenue. The brand is known for its rotating monthly menu series, offering the most creative options. Right now, guests will find flavors like Birthday Cake and Blackberries, Strawberry Pretzel Salad, Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, and more.
This Brooklyn-based ice cream shop first opened its doors in Dallas at West Village in 2022. Over the last few years, it’s expanded to scoop shops in Deep Ellum, Inwood Village, and North Dallas. Van Leeuwen is known for its variety of flavors and vegan options. Founded in 2008, the brand uses coconuts, cashews, and oats to create its dairy-free flavors, and a combination of simple milk, cream, eggs, and cane sugar for its regular ice cream.
Some of Van Leeuwen’s most popular flavors include Honeycomb, Cookies & Cream, Earl Grey Tea, and Mint Chip.
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