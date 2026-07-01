Dallas’ 10 Best Ice Cream Shops — From Innovative Flavors to Gelato and Soft-Serve, These Local Spots Satisfy

This local gelato shop comes from Carlo “Botolo” Gattini, who learned to make gelato from his grandmother in her own shop in Italy. Gattini describes his style as “Italo Texano,” and his gelato has become so popular that it has expanded from its first location in Lower Greenville (opened in 2017) to three additional shops in the Dallas area — Bishop Arts, Preston Royal, and Plano.

While there are over 70 flavors in Botolino’s recipe book, there are only ever 16 available at one time. Currently at the Lower Greenville outpost, you’ll find flavors like Persian Flower, Matcha, and Peanut & Jelly Sandwich.