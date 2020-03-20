Some of Dallas’ Favorite Cocktails Are Now Available To-Go

Get the Booze Crooze or The Watermelon Rancher to-go from The Biscuit Bar.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has now made it possible to order cocktails to-go (with the purchase of food) from local restaurants in an attempt to help out Texas businesses in the service industry, as well as… well, Texans, during this rough time.

Now that beer, wine, and cocktail delivery is a very real (and beautiful) thing, we’re suggesting some greats ones to order with your to-go or curbside pickup.

Hudson House is offering a Frozen Peach Bellini to-go. (Courtesy of Hudson House)

Frozen Peach Bellini at Hudson House

With any to-go orders and delivery within a 2-mile radius, you can get Hudson House’s famous Frozen Peach Bellini for just $6. The beloved frozen cocktail includes “strong mounts of vodka,” fresh-sliced peaches, and a signature Grand Marnier floater.

Rodeo Goat’s Moontang cocktail to-go.

Moontang at Rodeo Goat

Now that Rodeo Goat’s to-go options come with cocktail delivery, may we suggest their Moontang drink? A mixture of Firefly Moonshine, Tang, and “other things” (as the website says), this concoction is a refreshing retreat from everything that’s going on right now. There are three ways to order: Uber Eats or DoorDash and they’ll deliver it to your door, call it in and swing by for curbside pickup, or order in person “Drive-Thru”-style.

Vecchio Stile

Vecchio Stile at MoMo’s Italian Kitchen

MoMo’s Italian Kitchen is featuring their low ABV cocktails including the Vecchio Stile, which is a take on an Old Fashioned made with Cardamaro, and La Copa Vermouth Bitters. For $12, along with a food order, pick up curbside.

32 oz Margarita at Miriam Cocina Latina

Miriam Cocina Latina’s Passion Fruit Mezcalita and Acapulquena Margarita are now available for cocktail delivery in 32-ounce jars, each priced at $30. Just shake and pour over ice at home.

Booze Crooze & The Watermelon Rancher at The Biscuit Bar

The Biscuit Bar is offering their favorite boozy beverages for single consumption or batch orders. Enjoy the Blackberry Tequila Smash, Brunch Punch or Bloody Mary for weekend brunch plans or grab a jug of the BBar Marg or Wobbly Arnold for your personal at-home happy hour. Prices vary for cocktails and are available for pickup at all locations. Details & full menu available online located here.