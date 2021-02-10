Restaurants / Openings

Deep Ellum Is Becoming the Desserts Destination of Dallas

Two Noteworthy Openings Solidify the Neighborhood as a Sweet Spot

BY // 02.10.21
Jeni’s Ice Cream

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Dallas scoop shop is now open in Deep Ellum.

Deep Ellum is quickly becoming a top destination for desserts in Dallas. From Emporium Pies to Le Bon Temps, there were already exceptional pies and beignets, but this month we’re getting even more delightful sweet spots in the neighborhood.

Last Saturday, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams quietly announced that they are “Now Scooping” in Deep Ellum. Located in the former Paddywax Candle Bar space, the beloved artisan ice cream company was founded by Jeni Britton Bauer in Columbus, Ohio and has since expanded to more than 40 shops across the U.S., with destinations in Charleston, Los Angeles, and Austin. Dallas Jeni’s addicts have long been able to find the pints at local stores like Foxtrot Market and Royal Blue Grocery, but this will be the very first full-fledged “scoop shop” in our city. Unique ice cream flavors range from Gooey Butter Cake and Texas Sheet Cake to the new (and divisive) Everything Bagel. Insomnia Cookies Deep Ellum Desserts

Philadelphia-based Insomnia Cookies is opening its first Dallas location in along Main Street in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy)Also preparing to open at 2656 Main Street, Insomnia Cookies will be debuting its first Dallas bakery on February 15. The late-night concept originated in Philadelphia and has opened several DFW locations around Fort Worth and Denton, with a new Victory Park location slated to open next month as well. In anticipation of the grand opening, Insomnia Cookies will be offering delivery in time for Valentine’s Day, including red velvet and chocolate-covered strawberry cookies, dipper packs, heart-shaped cookie cakes and more.

With Dallas temperatures hovering around 30 degrees throughout the week, Insomnia’s warmer offerings might be a bit more appealing at the moment. Fortunately, Jeni’s is offering local delivery from their Deep Ellum shop, so you can enjoy a pint of thoughtfully sourced ingredients (the ice cream brand is pricy for a reason) without having to subject yourself to the cold.

