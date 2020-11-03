Restaurants / Openings

Some Dallas Dessert News to Sweeten Your Day

Get Ready For a Sweet Omakase Pop-Up, Holiday Chocolate Expansion, and Cult Ice Cream Shop Opening

BY // 11.03.20
kate weiser Holiday Collection

Kate Weiser is popping up as a full store in the former Sugarfina space at NorthPark for the holidays.

We could all use some sweet news these days. Just in time for cozy season, a pop-up dessert adventure is opening for reservations, a popular Dallas chocolate shop is expanding its NorthPark location until Christmas, and a new ice cream shop is preparing to debut in Deep Ellum.

An annual Kate Weiser tradition: Carl the Snowman, packed with hot chocolate and marshmallows.

Kate Weiser Pop-Up Store (Opening November 4)

Inside of NorthPark Center

Just for the holiday season (November 4 to December 24), Kate Weiser Chocolates is taking over the former Sugarfina space at NorthPark Center. Expect limited-edition products for the holidays, including Carl the (melting) Snowman, dark chocolate ornaments filled with toffee and mint malt balls, dreidels, holiday candy bars, advent calendars, drinking chocolate, and more.

 

 

Make Your Life Sweeter Dallas
Make Your Life Sweeter comes from Yasmeen Tadia, a longtime caterer who has created a line of signature desserts.

Make Your Life Sweeter (Opening November 6)

Inside of Galleria Dallas

This celeb-loved sweets brand from Yasmeen Tadia is popping up at Galleria Dallas starting on November 6 to offer a one-hour dessert omakase experience. After her event business was disrupted by Covid-19 (where she catered private parties for the likes of Justin Timberlake and Stevie Wonder), Tadia had to pivot in a new direction. The boutique store incorporates several of her most popular offerings, including gourmet cotton candy, flavored popcorn, gummies, truffles, and more. The Dessert Omakase is reservation only and includes 21 dessert tastings for $115 per person. Or you can book the mini version with 10 desserts for $65 per person.

 

 

Jeni’s Ice Cream
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is set to open a Dallas location in Deep Ellum soon. (Courtesy of Jeni’s)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (Coming Soon)

2649 Main Street, Deep Ellum

Signage for the Dallas location of the famous Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams appeared on Main Street a couple of weeks ago. There isn’t an official opening date just yet, but this will be the fourth Texas location, following previous openings Austin and Houston. The Ohio-based brand is known for their unique ice cream flavors, like wild berry lavender, skillet cinnamon roll, gooey butter cake, and more. While you wait for the brick-and-mortar experience, you can find Jeni’s pints stocked at Foxtrot Market, Royal Blue Grocery, Central Market, and Whole Foods stores.

 

 

