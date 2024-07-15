The 5 Best Distilleries in Dallas — Tasting Rooms, Tours, and Classes to Learn About Spirits

If you love spirits and want to learn more about the process of making them, Dallas has several distilleries that educate and provide fun experiences. From whiskey to gin to vodka, you can find local spots that are crafting some of the best spirits in the state. Some have tasting rooms, tours, and even classes so you can learn how to make them yourself.

These are the five best distilleries in Dallas.

New Artisan Distillery

8202 Chancellor Row

Founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande and Don Short in 2021, this local distillery produces Roxor Gin and Roxor World’s First Botanical Bourbon. Located in Dallas’ Design District, distillery tours and tastings are available to book Monday through Saturday afternoons and evenings. You’ll learn about the botanicals used to create their spirits and enjoy two hand-crafted cocktails.

Lucky Gin

390 W. Seventh Street

Brand new to Bishop Arts, ˈLəkē (pronounced lucky) Gin Bar offers gin-based cocktails, coffee, and gluten-free pastries. The distillery/tasting room/gin school is the first of its kind in Texas. Currently, you can find the classics — a Negroni, gimlet, martini, and ˈLəkē 75 — and more creative options that bartenders can help you create. You can now sign up for gin school classes here.

Lockwood Distilling Co.

506 Lockwood Drive, Suite A, Richardson

In 2019, husband and wife Evan and Sally Batt debuted their first distillery/restaurant in Richardson. They’ve since expanded to McKinney and Fort Worth. The spot is known for its cocktails made with its own spirits like the popular hibiscus vodka, bourbon whiskey, Texas gin, pineapple rum, and more. You can also opt for a tasting flight or pair with one of their many bites including sandwiches, shrimp & grits, steak, and so much more.

BENDT Distilling Co.

225 S. Charles Street, Lewisville

This Lewisville distillery was originally founded as Witherspoon Distillery in 2012. Seven years later, it changed its name to BENDT to better reflect its new practice of blending, and launched their new line of spirits including Bendt No. 5, Bendt Bourbon Cream, and more. There’s also the “Unbendt” line featuring straight bourbon, rye, malt, and wheat. Tours are every Friday and Saturday and they also offer craft cocktail classes.

Herman Marshall Whiskey – Tasting Room

121 N. Ballard Avenue, Wylie

Founded in 2010 by Master Distiller Herman Beckley and business partner Marshall Louis, the Garland outpost was the first legal distillery in Dallas County in nearly a century — since Prohibition in 1919. They recently moved their operations to Wylie, but it is not yet open to the public for tours. For now, you can try their spirits at the tasting room in historic downtown Wylie. The small-batch distillery produces 10 kinds of whiskey, a gin, and a vodka.