Where to Indulge in Fancy Fall Cocktails in Dallas

From Knit Sweater-Inspired Creations to Drinks That Put the "Boo" in Boozy

BY // 10.05.22
Swizzle Dallas

Dallas tiki bar Swizzle is offering Halloween-themed cocktails all October long. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

Like anyone who knows the Texas summer heat all too well, I love when fall finally makes its presence known in Dallas. As soon as the leaves start changing colors and temperatures drop below 90 degrees, I plug in my Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Wallflower and let it mist its sweet syrupy smell throughout my apartment… usually until Christmas.

Across Dallas, you’ll find unique, pumpkin-fueled coffee from local shops, but the city’s seasonal take on boozy drinks hits just as hard. From cozy, autumn-inspired libations to spooky tiki creations, we’ve rounded up a few of the fanciest — and most fun — cocktails to indulge in Dallas this fall.

 

Knife

Park Cities

5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-443-9339

Website

Looking Plum

The Looking Plum is a new seasonal drink at Knife Steakhouse topped with a fermented plum foam. (Courtesy of Knife)

Chef John Tesar’s Knife Steakhouse in Dallas has introduced new cocktails for the fall season. These include the Out Smoked — with smoked pineapple tequila, strawberry balsamic shrub, lemon, and rosemary. The Looking Plum is an aesthetically-pleasing Japanese whiskey cocktail with sage syrup, yuzu, lemon, and fermented plum foam. The Mis Con is a mezcal creation with Tepache, demerara, Fernet Branca, Borghetti espresso liqueur, and lemon. And lastly, the Gentleman No. 1 is a mixture of scotch, sweet vermouth, and Pimm’s No. 1.

Toussaint Brasserie

Downtown

1907 Elm Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Touissant_Brasserie

Toussaint Brasserie offers three new seasonal cocktails for fall. (Photo by Emily Loving)

Just in time for fall, this newer downtown Dallas brasserie is offering three new cocktails. The Knit Sweater includes whiskey, Averna, Amaro Nonio, clove syrup and orange bitters for a cozy creation. The Cider Car is a Calvados, apple cider, Cointreau, and lemon drink. And the Chai Rum Flip is a rum-based cocktail with chai syrup, egg, and cinnamon.

Rye

Lower Greenville

1920 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Rye Espresso Martini

The Espresso Martini at Rye in Lower Greenville is a must-try cocktail. (Courtesy of Rye)

For brunch, this Lower Greenville hot spot has created several new seasonal fall cocktails. The Honeydew Me is a honeydew-infused gin with salted honey syrup, lemon, and Cava. The frozen Subzero Monk is a rum, pineapple, Peche liqueur, peach purée, and Peuchaud Bitter float creation. Somebody to Love includes vodka, blood orange, Aperol, and Cava, while the Blurred Lines is a dill-infused tequila drink with cucumber, aloe, lime, and celery bitters.

Good Graces

Uptown

3033 Fairmount Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

How Sweet the Sour and Goodness & Grace Fizz Champion Shaker Cocktails

Located in Marriott Dallas Uptown, Good Graces just revamped their menu with new cocktails and bites.

Located in Marriott Dallas Uptown, this modern brasserie just revamped its menu with fresh fall and winter flavors. These include a few new cocktails featuring The Trolley Car (mezcal, yellow chartreuse, pamplemousse, and lemon juice), A Turtle Creek Sour with Maker’s Mark and a Dark Harvest cabernet, and The Fairmount Frenzy — a mixture of vodka, frangelico, Godiva chocolate liqueur, Kahlua, and espresso.

Electric Shuffle

Deep Ellum

2615 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

Electric Shuffle

Electric Shuffle just launched its fall menu with brand new cocktails. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

This London-based electric shuffleboard bar opened in Deep Ellum in 2021. Along with its high-tech games scattered throughout the two-story bar, you can also find great bites and cocktails. This fall, the bar launched a new menu with some brand new libations. A few include a twist on the classic mule (The Mambo No. 5), a mezcal-forward Son Of A Peach, frozen Colada In The Rain, a bourbon Bramblin’ Man, and vodka, prickly pear, and egg white Electric Slide.

Swizzle

Lower Greenville

1802 Greenville Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

This Dallas tiki bar on Lower Greenville is serving spooky, Halloween-themed cocktails all October long. Don’t miss the haunted decor, as well as six new seasonal drinks on the menu. These include the Calavera Rosa with tequila and passionfruit (served in a skull glass), All Ghouls. No PLSS. — a whiskey, spiced apple cider, lemon, honey, and Herb & Jerry. Also, don’t miss the Zombie-stein with mezcal, Kentucky Owl Wiseman, pineapple juice, white grapefruit juice, lime, falernum, cinnamon, and more.

