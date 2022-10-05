Where to Indulge in Fancy Fall Cocktails in Dallas
From Knit Sweater-Inspired Creations to Drinks That Put the "Boo" in BoozyBY Megan Ziots // 10.05.22
Like anyone who knows the Texas summer heat all too well, I love when fall finally makes its presence known in Dallas. As soon as the leaves start changing colors and temperatures drop below 90 degrees, I plug in my Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Wallflower and let it mist its sweet syrupy smell throughout my apartment… usually until Christmas.
Across Dallas, you’ll find unique, pumpkin-fueled coffee from local shops, but the city’s seasonal take on boozy drinks hits just as hard. From cozy, autumn-inspired libations to spooky tiki creations, we’ve rounded up a few of the fanciest — and most fun — cocktails to indulge in Dallas this fall.
Knife
Park Cities
5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Chef John Tesar’s Knife Steakhouse in Dallas has introduced new cocktails for the fall season. These include the Out Smoked — with smoked pineapple tequila, strawberry balsamic shrub, lemon, and rosemary. The Looking Plum is an aesthetically-pleasing Japanese whiskey cocktail with sage syrup, yuzu, lemon, and fermented plum foam. The Mis Con is a mezcal creation with Tepache, demerara, Fernet Branca, Borghetti espresso liqueur, and lemon. And lastly, the Gentleman No. 1 is a mixture of scotch, sweet vermouth, and Pimm’s No. 1.
Just in time for fall, this newer downtown Dallas brasserie is offering three new cocktails. The Knit Sweater includes whiskey, Averna, Amaro Nonio, clove syrup and orange bitters for a cozy creation. The Cider Car is a Calvados, apple cider, Cointreau, and lemon drink. And the Chai Rum Flip is a rum-based cocktail with chai syrup, egg, and cinnamon.
For brunch, this Lower Greenville hot spot has created several new seasonal fall cocktails. The Honeydew Me is a honeydew-infused gin with salted honey syrup, lemon, and Cava. The frozen Subzero Monk is a rum, pineapple, Peche liqueur, peach purée, and Peuchaud Bitter float creation. Somebody to Love includes vodka, blood orange, Aperol, and Cava, while the Blurred Lines is a dill-infused tequila drink with cucumber, aloe, lime, and celery bitters.
Located in Marriott Dallas Uptown, this modern brasserie just revamped its menu with fresh fall and winter flavors. These include a few new cocktails featuring The Trolley Car (mezcal, yellow chartreuse, pamplemousse, and lemon juice), A Turtle Creek Sour with Maker’s Mark and a Dark Harvest cabernet, and The Fairmount Frenzy — a mixture of vodka, frangelico, Godiva chocolate liqueur, Kahlua, and espresso.
This London-based electric shuffleboard bar opened in Deep Ellum in 2021. Along with its high-tech games scattered throughout the two-story bar, you can also find great bites and cocktails. This fall, the bar launched a new menu with some brand new libations. A few include a twist on the classic mule (The Mambo No. 5), a mezcal-forward Son Of A Peach, frozen Colada In The Rain, a bourbon Bramblin’ Man, and vodka, prickly pear, and egg white Electric Slide.
This Dallas tiki bar on Lower Greenville is serving spooky, Halloween-themed cocktails all October long. Don’t miss the haunted decor, as well as six new seasonal drinks on the menu. These include the Calavera Rosa with tequila and passionfruit (served in a skull glass), All Ghouls. No PLSS. — a whiskey, spiced apple cider, lemon, honey, and Herb & Jerry. Also, don’t miss the Zombie-stein with mezcal, Kentucky Owl Wiseman, pineapple juice, white grapefruit juice, lime, falernum, cinnamon, and more.