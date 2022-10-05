Where to Indulge in Fancy Fall Cocktails in Dallas

Like anyone who knows the Texas summer heat all too well, I love when fall finally makes its presence known in Dallas. As soon as the leaves start changing colors and temperatures drop below 90 degrees, I plug in my Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Wallflower and let it mist its sweet syrupy smell throughout my apartment… usually until Christmas.

Across Dallas, you’ll find unique, pumpkin-fueled coffee from local shops, but the city’s seasonal take on boozy drinks hits just as hard. From cozy, autumn-inspired libations to spooky tiki creations, we’ve rounded up a few of the fanciest — and most fun — cocktails to indulge in Dallas this fall.