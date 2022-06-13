Paula Lambert, Jo Marie Lilly
Society / The Seen

Scenes from the 2022 Aging Mind Foundation Gala in Downtown Dallas

A Night at The Joule to Support Alzheimer’s Research

BY Maggie Miller // 06.13.22
Last Friday evening, the Aging Mind Foundation held their 2022 AMF Gala,Find the Cause, at The Joule Hotel in downtown Dallas. This year’s honorees were Sherry & Ken Williams and the event benefitted the University of Pittsburgh’s “Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.” 

Despite the weather, guests gathered in their most dazzling dresses and tuxedos for a night of heartfelt contributions. The Gala Chair, Jo Marie Lilly, greeted each and every attendee upon arrival with a smile of excitement. 

Guests were invited for a brief cocktail hour before continuing to a seated three-course meal. The exquisite atmosphere included a wine wall of Rosé Gold, Côtes De Provence, and stunning art donated by creative, Lucrecia Waggoner. At each table, new friends were introduced and old friends reunited through their mutual dedication to Alzheimer’s and Dementia research.

John Clutts
John Clutts (photo by Scott Hagar)

During the dinner reception, Jo Marie Lilly, Laree Hulshoff, and John Clutts spoke about the current struggles surrounding the cause and the amazing impact that has been made by the Aging Mind Foundation. Honoree Sherry Williams along with her daughters Tia Wynne and Nicole McLeod, who wore a breathtaking Ralph Lauren sequin gown, shared kind words about their beloved Ken, who was unable to attend the event. 

I had the pleasure of sitting next to and getting to know AMF’s previous Honorary Chair, Greg Johnson, and his partner Zach Hess, who generously auctioned up their spectacular home in Marfa, Texas for a magical three-night stay in the beautiful high deserts of West Texas. In addition, a Montana getaway with Gretchen & Randy Kendrick to a lovely private home in the Spanish Peaks was up for auction. Other items included; custom art installations by Lucrecia Waggoner, a dinner on the Bosphorus prepared by Chef Darren McGrady, an evening celebrating the world of James Bond donated by Chef Abraham Slum, a Hell’s Kitchen Dinner prepared by Gordon Ramsay and hosted by Ashley Tatum and Newt Walker, and lastly a Music City USA Country experience.

Auction paddles at the ready
Auction paddles at the ready (photo by Scott Hagar)

To close the extravagant and heartfelt event, guests were invited to attend a rooftop party with live music by Mitchell Ferguson, where Blahniks and Pradas flew off the guests’ feet for an evening of dancing and celebration. I was swept away by the detail that the Aging Mind Foundation and The Joule Hotel put into the evening and was honored to be in attendance. 

