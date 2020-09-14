Chef Stephan Pyles Fireside by Pyles
Chef Stephan Pyles is launching an exclusive new menu at Fireside Pies.

New dishes will range from chipotle short ribs to shrimp ceviche.(Courtesy of Fireside by Pyles)

Chef Stephan Pyles Returns to the Dallas Dining Scene — Exclusive Pizzas in Tow

The Retired Top Chef is Launching 'Fireside by Pyles'

BY // 09.14.20
Chef Stephan Pyles is launching an exclusive new menu at Fireside Pies.

New dishes will range from chipotle short ribs to shrimp ceviche.(Courtesy of Fireside by Pyles)

Starting this Friday, September 17 at Fireside Pies’ Inwood location, you’ll be able to taste some exclusive new menu items from legendary Texas chef Stephan Pyles. Having recently shuttered Flora Street Cafe and leaving restaurant ownership behind, Pyles will be bringing his own menu of seasonal dishes to several Fireside Pies locations in Dallas. The program will be called “Fireside by Pyles.”

“After leaving four decades of owning and operating restaurants behind me, I knew, for my own sanity, I had to stay involved in creative culinary projects,” Pyles says in a statement. “But at this point, I can be very selective and work with operations whom I truly respect and admire. Fireside Pies is just such a place.

“I’ve been friends with Mark Parmalee, the owner of Fireside Pies, for more than 25 years, and it has always been a dream of ours to work together. Mark suggested that I collaborate with his resident culinary genius, Joe Bozarth, to see if we could come up with some truly special and innovative dishes to share with Fireside Pies’ guests. We proved to be a great team, and we’re both really proud of the items we’re introducing this month. I have a feeling ‘Fireside by Pyles’ is going to be a hit with Dallas diners.”

 

Fireside by Pyles

New menu items at the local pizza restaurant chain will include appetizers such as shrimp ceviche, smoked tomato gazpacho, and Piselli salad. You’ll also be able to order entrees like a Keto chicken pizza, Vietnamese pizza (made with crispy rice paper), cauliflower crust pizza, chipotle short ribs, salmon, and Oaxacan Clayuda. A chocolate bacon bourbon cake will top off the menu, which can all be ordered for dine-in and curbside pickup.

The “Fireside by Pyles” menu will be eventually make its way to Fireside Pies’ Lakewood location on September 23, then Plano on September 24, Grapevine on September 30, and, finally, Fort Worth on October 1. Chef Stephan Pyles will also pop in during dinner service at each restaurant on their debut dates.

