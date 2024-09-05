Which Dallas and Fort Worth Restaurants Have Earned Michelin Stars — Vote to Decide With a Chance to Win $250
Cast a Ballot For Your Favorite Picks and Give Yourself an Opportunity to Walk Away With an Incredible MealBY PaperCity Staff Report // 09.05.24
Mister Charles' menu includes canapés, pasta, appetizers like bluefin crudo, fish, steak, and dessert. (Photo by Evan Sung)
Georgie is one of the hottest restaurants in Dallas right now. (Photo by Nicole Frazen)
The burrata is another stunner at Georgie. (Photo by Beckley)
Lucia has remained a hot spot in Dallas since its 2010 opening. (Courtesy)
Bishop Arts' Lucia is now open for curbside pickup. (Courtesy)
Acclaimed Dallas restaurant, Petra and the Beast, recently moved to Lakewood. (Courtesy)
El Carlos Elegante is Duro Hospitality's fourth Dallas destination. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)
El Carlos Elegante is Duro Hospitality's first Mexican-inspired restaurant. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)
El Carlos Elegante is serving Mexican food in a design-forward setting. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)
Mot Hai Ba's Thai One On is a lime leaf rum, Thai basil, green chartreuse, matcha, and a coconut rinse mixture. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)
Mot Hai Ba is well-known for their garlic noodles. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi opened Tatsu Dallas in Deep Ellum this spring. (Courtesy of Michelin Guide)
A grand entrance at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
The Uni Shells Carbonara is a favorite pasta at Mister Charles. (Photo by Evan Sung)
The egg salad sandwiches with caviar at Mister Charles. (Photo by Evan Sung)
Tei-An is a true Dallas sushi palace.
A selection of edomae sushi at Tei-An in Dallas. Top row, kanpyu maki (salted gourd roll) and tamago (sweet omelet). Second row, zuke maguro (tuna) and yari ika (squid). Bottom row, hirame kobujime (flounder), kohada, kuruma ebi (shrimp), and anago (sea eel). (Photo by Kevin Marple)
Interiors, Dallas-based Coeval Studio, at Quarter Acre restaurant. (Photo by Emily Loving)
Chef Toby Archibald's New Zealand-inspired dishes at Quarter Acre on Lower Greenville. (Photo by Emily Loving)
Don Artemio's tomahawk steak is dry aged for 28 days in house. What a presentation.
The Chilean sea bass en mole negro is a showstopper at Don Artemio.
The dramatic yet sunny bar at 61 Osteria, backed by book matched Indian marble. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Tagliatelle Bolognese brings braised brisket, veal and pork based sugo with aged parmesan at 61 Osteria. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Walloon's - Signage installed on the historic 1927 building's façade. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The raw bar at Walloon's is lined with jumbo shrimp, fresh mussels, and East coast oysters. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Le Margot features a transportive ambiance in Fort Worth. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
The Dover Sole Meuniere in a caper brown butter sauce at Le Margot is sure to make an impression.
Tim Love's new classic Italian, Caterina's Ristorante, is all about the analog experience. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)
Caterina's introduces a more relaxed summer vibe. (Photo by 6th Ave. Storytelling)
The renowned Michelin Guide’s arrival in Texas, with Dallas and Fort Worth restaurants and hotels finally being rated for the first time, is something of a cause of celebration.
With countless food “experts” taking a shot at their best predictions, the anticipation for which North Texas restaurants will be awarded a coveted star or three is high.
While the anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors are already in the field, inspecting restaurants all over the greater Dallas and Fort Worth areas, the restaurant awards will not be revealed until later this year. Michelin’s methodical processes and historic criteria will decide which North Texas restaurants stand a cut above the rest.
Will the majestic Georgie and its executive chef RJ Yoakum, who worked at the three-Michelin-star wonder French Laundry, walk away with multiple stars? Will James Beard favorite Lucia break through? Or will Mot Hai Ba make the cut? Fort Worth powerhouses Don Artemio and 61 Osteria certainly deserve serious consideration.
With one of the most vibrant culinary scenes in the America, there is no question the mysterious Michelin raters will have their work cut out for them in North Texas with tough decisions galore.
We want to hear from the real foodies of North Texas – PaperCity’s well-informed readers – on which restaurants deserve Michelin stars the most. Vote for the Dallas and Fort Worth restaurant or restaurants you think should earn those sparkling Michelin Stars in PaperCity‘s Michelin Restaurant Poll below.
Casting your vote automatically enters you into a chance to win a $250 gift card to the restaurant which gets the most votes in this Michelin star poll.