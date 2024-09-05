Which Dallas and Fort Worth Restaurants Have Earned Michelin Stars — Vote to Decide With a Chance to Win $250

Tim Love's new classic Italian, Caterina's Ristorante, is all about the analog experience. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

The Dover Sole Meuniere in a caper brown butter sauce at Le Margot is sure to make an impression.

The raw bar at Walloon's is lined with jumbo shrimp, fresh mussels, and East coast oysters. (Photo by Courtney Dabney)

A selection of edomae sushi at Tei-An in Dallas. Top row, kanpyu maki (salted gourd roll) and tamago (sweet omelet). Second row, zuke maguro (tuna) and yari ika (squid). Bottom row, hirame kobujime (flounder), kohada, kuruma ebi (shrimp), and anago (sea eel). (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Georgie is one of the hottest restaurants in Dallas right now. (Photo by Nicole Frazen)

The renowned Michelin Guide’s arrival in Texas, with Dallas and Fort Worth restaurants and hotels finally being rated for the first time, is something of a cause of celebration.

With countless food “experts” taking a shot at their best predictions, the anticipation for which North Texas restaurants will be awarded a coveted star or three is high.

While the anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors are already in the field, inspecting restaurants all over the greater Dallas and Fort Worth areas, the restaurant awards will not be revealed until later this year. Michelin’s methodical processes and historic criteria will decide which North Texas restaurants stand a cut above the rest.

Will the majestic Georgie and its executive chef RJ Yoakum, who worked at the three-Michelin-star wonder French Laundry, walk away with multiple stars? Will James Beard favorite Lucia break through? Or will Mot Hai Ba make the cut? Fort Worth powerhouses Don Artemio and 61 Osteria certainly deserve serious consideration.

With one of the most vibrant culinary scenes in the America, there is no question the mysterious Michelin raters will have their work cut out for them in North Texas with tough decisions galore.

We want to hear from the real foodies of North Texas – PaperCity’s well-informed readers – on which restaurants deserve Michelin stars the most. Vote for the Dallas and Fort Worth restaurant or restaurants you think should earn those sparkling Michelin Stars in PaperCity‘s Michelin Restaurant Poll below.

Casting your vote automatically enters you into a chance to win a $250 gift card to the restaurant which gets the most votes in this Michelin star poll.

