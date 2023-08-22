Georgie Quietly Drops ‘By Curtis Stone’ and Launches an Entirely New Menu on Travis Street

The Potato Churros at Georgie is a must-try appetizer on the new menu. (Photo by Beckley)

The Agnolotti at Georgie is one of the best dishes on the menu. (Courtesy)

The favorite dish of the night at Georgie was the Grilled Spanish Octopus. (Photo by Beckley)

Almost four years after opening in collaboration with celebrity chef Curtis Stone, Travis Street Hospitality’s Georgie quietly ended its partnership with the Australian chef this summer. Along with the name change, the Knox-Henderson steakhouse from Dallas restaurateur Stephan Courseau has appointed a new executive head chef, RJ Yoakum, who has created an entirely new menu for the popular spot.

“Curtis and I decided to stop our collaboration earlier this year,” Courseau explains to PaperCity. “The pandemic changed a lot of things for everyone and it just made sense for him to focus on his own operations.” The Michelin-starred Stone owns Maude in Beverly Hills, Gwen on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard, and the newly opened Woodend at the Maroma Resort in Riviera Maya.

As for Georgie, the jewel box of a restaurant has always felt distinct in Dallas’ dense collection of steakhouses. The idea is simply to double down on what makes the Knox restaurant unique.

“We believe in a different model. More sustainable and more global in terms of dining choices,” Courseau says. “The goal is to reaffirm Georgie as a contemporary, farm-to-table restaurant where creativity is at its best and Texas farmers and growers are showcased.”

The New Chef and Menu at Georgie

In January, Chef Yoakum joined the Georgie team as the Executive Sous-Chef after three years at the famous, Michelin-starred French Laundry in California, where he was heavily involved with research and development for Thomas Keller.

“He cultivated his love for fresh produce while working for one of the top kitchens in the world,” Courseau says. “When [Yoakum] started to work at Georgie, we talked about his aspirations as a chef and what he would like to achieve with us. It became clear that our own goals were aligned in creating a menu that would respect the environment by locally sourcing the highest quality products. He went on to visit all the farms and growers around Dallas, introducing himself and explaining what he wanted, working with farmers on special orders and discovering what they were doing.”

On the recent Saturday evening that we visited, the Travis Street spot was packed to the brim.

“Since the new menu was introduced, our customer satisfaction is at its best with a 95 percent Guest Sentiment on Resy,” Courseau says. “I think that the menu is just fun and well executed. It is not pretentious although it’s super creative — it definitely matches the ambiance. Our clientele wants quality and appreciates great food, yet they want it to stay approachable and unfussy.”

5 Must-Try Dishes from the New Menu at Georgie

Grilled Spanish Octopus — My favorite appetizer of the evening, grilled octopus is served on a potato and squash blossom tortilla with brown butter mole negro.

Potato Churros — A play on caviar with potato chips, this hors d’oeuvre features warm, fluffy bites of potato (resembling small churros) served with a caramelized onion dip and a caviar bump (available for add-on).

Watermelon Gazpacho — This cool starter features Texas melon and a buttermilk sorbet, as well as a small kick of spice.

Agnolotti — A must-try (whether as an entree or shareable side), this pillowy pasta is stuffed with corn ricotta and topped with parmesan and cornbread crumbles.

8 oz Grassfed Filet — You can’t go wrong with this tender filet that comes with a few sauces like carrot hummus, a play on A.1., and chimichurri served in a tiny pepper.

Bonus Dessert — If you’re a chocolate lover, you cannot miss the Chocolate Candy Bar. Similar to a Snickers bar, it includes caramel, peanut, and banana ice cream.