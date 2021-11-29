Shoyo’s Jimmy Park, Meridian’s Junior Borges, and More ‘Rising Stars’ Recognized in the Dallas-Fort Worth Dining Scene

Billy Can Can's Matt Ford was named a Rising Star Chef and will be offering a Texas venison tartare during Restaurant Week. (Courtesy of Billy Can Can)

Chef Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast was named a Rising Star Chef by StarChefs.

Chef Junior Borges of Meridian was recognized as a Game Changer Chef by StarChefs. (Courtesy of Meridian)

New York-based StarChefs, an organization that supports restaurant industry professionals across the U.S., recently named its 75th class of Rising Stars Award winners. This year, the group named 17 “Rising Stars” in Dallas-Fort Worth, all recognized for their culinary strengths, charitable contributions, and ability to lead.

From Shoyo‘s Jimmy Park to Junior Borges’ Meridian, there are a lot of great local chefs to celebrate. Other winners include chef Christian Dortch (Georgie), Matt Ford (Billy Can Can), Misti Norris (Petra and the Beast), and Andrea Shackleford (Harvest Seasonal Kitchen). La Casita pastry chef Maricsa Trejo was recognized, as well as bakers Jessia & Seth Brammer (Lenore’s Bagels) and Matthew Ramirez (Lucia).

One pitmaster, Joe Zavala, made the cut, as well as Jettison bartender George Kaiho and Homewood sommelier Lauren Loiselle. Dean Fearing was recognized as a mentor. Andrew Chen (Monkey King Noodle) and Emma & Travis Heim (Heim Barbecue) were lauded for their concepts. Butcher Nathan Abeyta was named for Deep Cuts Dallas.

During Rising Stars Restaurant Week (December 2 through 16), each chef will serve specific dishes at their restaurants for two weeks. Bonus stops include Chad Houser’s Cafe Momentum and Charles Olalia’s Makeready Experience at the Adolphus Hotel.

Enjoy chef Jimmy Park’s Kanpachi Sashimi at Shoyo during StarChefs Restaurant Week. (Courtesy of Shoyo)

A few special dishes to look forward to include blue prawn moqueca at Meridian, Aussie leg of lamb ravioli at Georgie by Curtis Stone, smoked beef tongue at Petra and the Beast, and kanpachi sashimi at Shoyo. You’ll be able to grab a Everything Bagel egg sandwich at Lenore’s or indulge in pistachio babka at Lucia. Heim Barbecue is offering crispy loaded potato skins with Niman Ranch beef. Or sip on the BLVD P.O. at Jettison — a whisky, Campari, Carpano Antica, and coffee cocktail.

All featured food will be available for dine-in, takeout, or both. Check out the full Restaurant Week Menu here.