After several notable closures, including Eastside Social, Gung Ho, and Tacos Mariachi (to name a few), Lower Greenville is experiencing somewhat of a dining renaissance. The neighborhood has gradually been filling its vacancies with exciting new concepts — one of my recent favorites: new tiki bar Swizzle. The latest round of openings all happened within the span of two weeks, and there are even more to come. Here are four must-hit new restaurants to check out in Lower Greenville.

Shoyo

1916 Greenville Avenue

Settling into the Daddy Jack’s space, former Nobu chef Jimmy Park’s new omakase-style restaurant is a sushi-lovers dream. There are two options for guests to book: a traditional omakase experience including hard-to-find edomae sushi and classic techniques or a new omakase experience, which features Shoyo’s own unique take on the Japanese cuisine. Currently, alcohol is BYOB.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, seatings begin at 5:45 pm and 8:15 pm. Just make sure to book your spot ahead of time as reservations have been booking up quickly. July reservations will live online on July 1.

Chefs Casey and Amy La Rue’s Carte Blanche is now open in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Avenue

Taking over the former Mudsmith space, this new hybrid concept doubles as a coffee-equipped patisserie in the morning (7 am to noon) and a fine-dining tasting experience at night. Carte Blanche comes from husband-and-wife chef team Casey and Amy La Rue, who have spent years working in Michelin-starred kitchens (New York’s Daniel and Per Se, and Joël Robuchon in Vegas). The duo has been hosting private pop-up dinners for years, and plan to bring that same intimate energy to Lower Greenville. The tasting experience can be booked as a four- or 12-course dinner — both include wine pairings and feature creative bites. Book your reservation here.

Grill your own meats at your own table’s grill at Manpuku. (Courtesy)

Manpuku Japanese Yakiniku Grill

2023 Greenville Avenue

Founded in Tokyo almost 70 years ago, this Japanese barbecue chain chooses Dallas for its first Texas outpost. Here, you cook your own meats (U.S. Beef, American Wagyu, or the Signature Tasting) at the grill that’s right in the middle of your table. Or, you can order items a la carte such as shishito peppers, sushi, soups, noodles, and more. A drink menu features 11 kinds of sake, red and white wine, beer, and cocktails.

Eddie’s Tex-Mex Cocina comes from the owner of E-Bar and offers similar dishes to the East Dallas spot. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Eddie’s Tex-Mex Cocina

2018 Greenville Avenue

Opened by Eddie Cervantes, owner of East Dallas’ E-Bar, this brand new Tex-Mex spot (landing in the former Tacos Mariachi space) offers a similar menu to its beloved local counterpart — you can still order the signature loaded queso and the Meltdown margarita with Grand Marnie — but unique items include the wonderfully crunchy deep fried tacos and a Mexican chocolate brownie. Eddie’s features an outdoor patio and a full-bar inside.