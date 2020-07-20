Foodie Events / Restaurants

DFW Restaurant Week Returns With Takeout Options and More Ways to Give Back to the Dining Community

Mark Your Calendars For a Good Cause This Summer

BY // 07.20.20
DFW Restaurant Week

Last year's DFW Restaurant Week featured Al Biernat's.

Tailoring the annual event to the times, the 23rd annual DFW Restaurant Week is returning this year with new ways to participate. If you’re not familiar, this “week” is technically a month of dining opportunities (this year, they’re from August 28 through September 27) from local restaurants that are offering discounted prix fixe meals to raise money for charity.

This year’s event takes place from August 28 through September 27 and will once again benefit the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope Home, but with a notable update — charities will be accepting a lower donation percentage (10 percent) this time around in order to give back to the local restaurants that have supported them in the past.

“DFW Restaurant Week is our largest annual fundraiser, thanks in large part to the restaurants who faithfully participate each year. Now, we are calling on the community to in turn also support these important local businesses,” says North Texas Food Bank President and CEO Trisha Cunningham in a statement. “This year, diners are doubling the good by backing their favorite restaurants along with our mission at a time when we need it most. Every dollar donated to NTFB from your meal provides another three meals for hungry North Texans.”

Per usual, dining options include three-course pre fixe dinners for $39 or $49 and two-course lunches for $19, but now you can participate by either dining in or ordering takeout. Up your Restaurant Week game by spending $10 at any Dallas-Fort Worth area FedEx beginning August 4 — you’ll received a certificate for a free additional course.

Tuesday, August 4, also marks the day you can begin booking reservations at participating restaurants, which will be revealed on the DFW Restaurant Week website.

