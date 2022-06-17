New Breakfast, Sushi and Korean Fried Chicken Restaurants Opening in Fort Worth — The Interesting Chains Are Coming

Akarii Revolving Sushi - You order via tablet and the freshly prepared plates of sushi arrive to your table by conveyor belt.

The salmon and spinach Arnold with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce at Toasted Yolk is just one favorite at the growing breakfast empire.

Dallas and Fort Worth remain among the fastest growing cities in America. To feed those multiplying masses, a number of interesting (non fast food) restaurants chains are planning to expand their footprint around DFW soon. These are just some of the spinoff restaurants that will soon be dotting the North Texas food landscape.

For those living in and around Houston, The Toasted Yolk is a breakfast and lunch spot to know. They seem to be just about everywhere you turn. The fast-growing Yolk just opened its first Tarrant County location at 2820 Southlake Boulevard (about 20 miles outside of Fort Worth). Next stop Dallas County where Toasted Yolk is planning six more new restaurants, spanning from North Dallas to Prosper (including Toasted Yolks in Carrollton, Plano, Frisco and McKinney).

The Toasted Yolk’s brunchy menu has everything from power bowls to pancake specialties. There are omelets, crepes and eggs Benedict ― which are called eggs Arnold at Toasted Yolk. Still, the cinnamon sugar dusted, churro-style donuts just might be the favorite of all.

Revolving Sushi Lands in Fort Worth

Akarii Revolving Sushi, with its original restaurant in Mansfield, took over the shuttered 85°C Bakery Cafe in Fort Worth’s Left Bank development more than two years ago. The Coming Soon sign taunted us every time we passed by and saw no progress at 628 Harrold Street.

Well, construction is finally underway on Fort Worth’s first revolving sushi bar, which PaperCity Fort Worth reported was coming back in 2020.

The owners confirm that they expect Fort Worth’s Revolving Sushi to open by the end of this month. Really. It will introduce locals to kaiten-zushi, conveyer belt sushi where small plates of sushi (and other dishes) are placed on a conveyer belt that winds through the restaurant. You just grab the dishes you want off the belt. If you’ve never tried it, it’s an entertaining way to eat.

Many styles of sushi — including maki rolls and seaweed wrapped temaki — are offered along with ramen, rice dishes and nibbles like takoyaki and gyoza.

Revolving Sushi’s owners say the majority of the menu will be the same as the original restaurant in Mansfield, but there are plans for some new dishes as well.

Korean Fried Chicken For All

The worldwide takeover of Korean fried chicken is just picking up steam. Trust me, this trend is only growing. One international Korean fried chicken restaurant — bb.q Chicken, the brainchild of Genesis BBQ Group — started in Seoul, Korea in 1995. bb.q.Q chicken celebrated its 1,000th restaurant by creating its Chicken University in 1999. This is where franchisees are taught the art of the two-day prep process — from marinating to frying the chicken.

bb.q Chicken opened its first Fort Worth restaurant on Berry Street.

Now, there are more than 3,500 bb.q Chicken outposts, including a brand new one at 2880 W. Berry Street near TCU in Fort Worth. This Texas takeover is just gaining steam. There are now three bb.q chicken restaurants in Plano, one in Richardson and one in Arlington so far. An expansion into Houston and Austin is also underway.

At bb.q Chicken, you can enjoy the golden original (which is the crispy chicken, not to be confused with another famous fried chicken chain’s original recipe) or the secret sauce Korean style dipped. There are also exotic flavors including soy garlic, honey garlic, gang-geong, galbi sauced or spicy galbi, and cheese-crusted cheesling. The chicken is served boneless, in traditional wings and by whole chicken, along with sides. And yes, you can order it by the bucket too.

If you have a favorite interesting restaurant chain that’s not in Fort Worth or North Texas yet, just wait. It’s probably coming soon.