Our Guide to Celebrating The Fourth of July Across North Texas

Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country.

Whether your favorite part of the 4th is the food, fireworks, or Dallas pool parties, we’re breaking down the big events for your ultimate guide to the Fourth of July in North Texas.

Red, White, and Groove

Downtown Dallas’ AT&T Discovery District is hosting a full day of music and food on July Fourth. The free event will feature yard games, drink specials, and barbecue for purchase from local spots like JAXON Beer Garden and The Exchange Hall. At 4 pm, live music will kick off with Texas country artists Matt Hillyer and Summer Dean. Then, Nikki Lane and Devon Gilfillian, followed by Old 97’s. Digital fireworks on the media wall will be the grand finale.

Addison’s Kaboom Town is known to be one of the biggest fireworks shows in the country.

Addison Kaboom Town

On Sunday, July 3, head to Addison Circle Park for one of the best fireworks shows in the country. From 5 pm to 11 pm, the free event features live music from Razzmajazz Dixieland Band, The Walton Stout Band, and Jordan Kahn Orchestra. There will also be an Addison Airport Airshow at 7:30 pm, as well as a fireworks show at 9:30 pm.

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate July Fourth this year with Irving’s Sparks & Stripes. The annual event features a parade that starts on Monday at 9 am in the Heritage District, followed by life music and fireworks at Levy Event Plaza at 6 pm. Josh Gilbert will also perform at Heritage Park at 10 am following the parade.

Celebrate July 4th with a Sensory Sensitive celebration at The Sound at Cypress Waters.

Sensory Sensitive 4th of July at The Sound at Cypress Waters

A unique Dallas 4th of July celebration will take place at The Sound at Cypress Waters on July 3. A sensory sensitive event, the celebration will replace fireworks with a patriotic laser light show for individuals who are sensitive to loud noises. The laser show will take place from 6 pm to 10 pm on Sunday, along with a Windy City concert, picnics, face painting, and more.

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration

On July 2 at 7 pm, Klyde Warren Park is hosting a Fourth of July celebration with patriotic tunes leading up to a fireworks show. The event concludes at 10 pm.

Old Fashioned Fourth is a family event at Dallas Heritage Village (Old City Park).

Old City Park’s Old-Fashioned Fourth

On Monday, July 4, head to Old City Park (formerly Dallas Heritage Village) for its annual Independence Day event. Starting at 10 am, there will be Kona Ice, wet and dry slides, a train, and face painting. Make sure to dress up in your red, white, and blue for the parade down Main Street. Tickets for entry can be purchased here.

Light up Arlington 2022

Arlington Music Hall is hosting its annual Independence Day celebration on July 3 from 4 pm to 10:30 pm. Along with free fireworks, you can purchase VIP tickets that include Babe’s chicken, two drink tickets, live music, free water, and more. The fireworks show begins at 9:50 pm.

Texas Ale Project has a tap room, beer garden, and event venue.

Texas Ale Project’s Independence Beer Bash

Design District brewery Texas Ale Project is hosting its annual beer bash on July 3 from noon to 10 pm. The free event features drink specials ($4 Pantera Becoming Bock in cans, and $10 Texas Blood IPA and Souvenir glass on draft), yard games, board games, and more fun for the whole family. Live music will be provided by Iron Vine from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Hall Arts Hotel is designed for a boutique experience from the top down.

Rock the Fourth at Hall Arts Hotel

This Dallas Arts District hotel is offering a special package for the holiday including access to Waves rooftop pool and Rock the 4th at 7 pm. The event will feature a DJ, seasonal hors d’oeuvres, and chilled Rock Angel Rosé, along with a great view of the iconic Dallas Fair Park Fourth of July fireworks.