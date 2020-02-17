Cozy Uptown Coffee House Is Transformed Into a Grazing Table Wonderland

The old Crooked Tree space has been completely transformed into a grazing table wonderland. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Fount Board & Table is now open in the former Crooked Tree Coffee House in Uptown. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

If you haven’t seen a grazing table before, look up some photos. The Australian sensations are elaborate, photogenic displays of meats, cheeses, olives, breads, fruits, and nuts, as if you dialed a charcuterie board all the way up. Husband and wife catering team Olivia and Ryan Genthe launched their own grazing board and table catering business in Dallas about a year ago and have now opened the newest all-day hangout for bites and drinks in Uptown.

Fount Board & Table opened five weeks ago in the former Crooked Tree Coffee House. Since the Genthes moved in, the old home has been completely transformed with dark teal walls, attractive leather couches, and an enormous stuffed black buffalo head hoisted on the wall. The 1,300 square foot space is cozy and cool with tons of small lit candles.

“I had written my first business plans from [Crooked Tree],” Olivia Genthe tells PaperCity. When the old coffee shop building was sold, the Genthes signed a lease on it right away and turned the space around in only eight weeks. “It’s so accessible,” she says of the walkable State Thomas area of Uptown. “And I think there’s going to be a renaissance for great retail here.”

With the recent closures of nearby bars and restaurants like Nickel and Rye, Renfield’s Corner, and Circo TX, there are plenty of opportunity for more meaningful gathering places for Uptown dwellers.

And that’s the idea behind Fount. Open 6 am to midnight every day, it’s a place you can come to start your day with coffee, or end the night with a beer of glass of wine. There are pastries and bagels for breakfast, as well as pastrami, grilled cheese, and smoked salmon sandwiches for lunch. Fount is also accommodating to vegan diets with tomato soup (no cream) and an arugula salad with radishes and olive oil.

Coffee comes from Counter Culture Coffee, which just opened a Dallas Training Center in Deep Ellum.

“They’re so great with education and traceability,” says Genthe. The ability to be confident in dedication to food chain workers is something very important to Fount.

Fount serves coffee, charcuterie boards, and wine in-house. (Courtesy of Fount Board & Table)

Fount also sources nuts for their boards from a company called Ziba Foods in Afghanistan that is managed and staffed by 80 percent women. Cheeses, charcuterie, and caviar come from luxury food company Regalis. Ranging from $18 to $40 (in small, medium, and large), the boards can be ordered to take away or dine-in.

An extensive tea menu with oolongs, chamomile, white teas, and more will allow for traditional tea services. “We have a lot of aged stuff,” says Genthe. “And we’ve started blending teas in house.” More experimental tea options at Fount include 2015 Poundcake and 2018 Hot Brandy.

“I love introducing a little Willy Wonka-ness with food,” says Genthe. “We cut open a peach the other day and just stared at it for awhile,” she laughs.

To Genthe, every piece of food is a storied piece of nature. Simple, well-executed, and aesthetically pleasing are the main qualities that Fount Board & Table strives for, and their boards, as well as their new storefront, truly show it.