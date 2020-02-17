Fashion / Style

Forty Five Ten’s Former In-House Events Manager Strikes Out on Her Own with missyRSVP

Missy Rogers Peck Shares Foolproof Hosting Tips and Details on Her Dream Party

BY // 02.17.20
Missy Rogers Peck

Missy Rogers Peck of missyRSVP. (Portrait by Stevel Wrubel)

A lovely and lush table was set. Vibrant flowers were selected from the garden, then arranged atop a cake; place cards were meticulously calligraphed; and champagne coupes were topped off, not with champagne, but with sparkling apple juice. But this was not the setting for an alcohol-free ladies’ luncheon. Rather, it was a tea party thrown by 12-year-old Missy Rogers.

Today, we know her as Missy Rogers Peck, mother of two and an event planner known for her exquisite taste and tenure helming the pretty and polished events at Forty Five Ten. Last May, Peck decided to go solo, and launched her boutique event firm, missyRSVP, where she designs and executes the gamut from trunk shows to retail openings, galas, and dinner parties.

Miron Crosby x Prabal Gurung on the runway at The Mansion (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images; Bruno/Snap the Picture)
Miron Crosby x Prabal Gurung on the runway at The Mansion (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images; Bruno/Snap the Picture)

Peck’s biz has been years in the making. Over the course of her career at Forty Five Ten, she produced events for fashion designer Adam Lippes and fashion houses Moschino, Prada, and The Row. She’s worked her magic for JP Morgan, the Dallas Cowboys, and illustrator Donald Robertson. One of the first large-scale events produced under her new moniker was the recent fête celebrating Prabal Gurung and Miron Crosby’s collaboration, held on the Great Lawn at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, with rodeo queens, horses, and a non-stop flow of tequila.

Despite her sterling resume, what we love most about Peck is her delight in details, which is much on par with ours: her affinity for outrageous thread counts, gift-wrapped surprises (just because), and afternoon tea at The Peninsula. We recently spoke with Peck (fetching in a Dior floral dress, Miron Crosby boots, and a vintage Chanel tote) to catch up after the launch of missyRSVP.

Missy Rogers Peck of missyRSVP. (Portrait by Stevel Wrubel)

Dream party.
I would do a disco take on what arguably was the best party ever: Truman Capote’s Black and White Ball

Venue.
The famous Philip Johnson masterpiece in Dallas, the Beck House. The house happens to be for sale and listed by my friend Faisal Halum.

The big reveal.
Disco balls should fill the ceiling, and shining surfaces galore. Indulgent small bites (because who has time for a seated dinner), and a surprise appearance by Dolly Parton.

Top tips for hosting our own chic soirée.
The devil is in the details. Make sure that every guest feels like a VIP by overstaffing. Events are a little escape from reality, something we can all use from time to time. I like to create a fantasy world where guests feel they’ve been transported and pampered.

Final thoughts.
Cut the caterer’s food budget in half. Guests who are having fun don’t have time to eat. And definitely double the alcohol.

