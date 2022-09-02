Dallas’ 10 Healthiest Restaurants — From Hippie Havens to Cutting Edge Newcomers

If you happen to be craving something on the lighter side, we’ve rounded up some of the best options in the Dallas area. From neighborhood staples to fresh new offerings, these are the 10 healthiest restaurants in Dallas.

Updated September 2022

Flower Child

Multiple Locations

This health food spot popped in Dallas a few years ago and now has locations in Uptown, Inwood Village, and Preston Royal. At Flower Child, everything is made from scratch and there are options for paleo, vegetarian, and vegan diets. Must-tries are the avocado hummus with sweet corn, radish, clementine and pumpkin seed, and Mother Earth bowl.

Tribal All Day Cafe

263 N. Bishop Avenue

Located in Bishop Arts, this health food restaurant and juice bar is known for its breakfast and lunch bites. From power bowls to vegan yogurt parfaits, there are great choices to eat well any time of day. Also, don’t leave without grabbing one of the vegan oatmeal cream pies at brunch.

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen

1900 Abrams Parkway

Unleavened is a fast-casual restaurant for fresh takes on classics. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. For breakfast, you can order a wrap or potato hash with fresh fruit. There are also several side items like oatmeal, an acai bowl and quinoa porridge. Lunch and dinner items include wraps, salads, and hot and cold complements. Hot options include the Hoppin’ Juan with Mexican chorizo, cotija, black-eyed peas and shaved kale. Broccoli slaw and quinoa & farro salad come cold. Unleavened also has warm bowls like lemon pesto, cashew sesame and mole verde.

Company Cafe and Bar

2104 Greenville Avenue

This Lower Greenville spot has been serving farm-to-table fare since 2011. All dishes are made in-house with artisanal ingredients. Stop by for brunch (served every day) or dinner and make sure to order the stuffed French toast for the former. For dinner, the chicken fried steak is a favorite, as well as the Company Burger. There are also a ton of gluten-free options.

Bellagreen

Multiple Locations (Dallas and Plano)

This newer spot is an American bistro that boasts some of the best tomato soup out there. It’s fire-roasted tomato basil with a cheesy crust on top. Whether dining for brunch or dinner, you’d never really know that this is health food. Everything is so flavorful. From The Fig and Pig pizza to Brick Chicken and Paleo Spaghetti Squash Bolognese, everything is made fresh. Starters include Hi-Protein Hempenadas with hemp flour, cheeses, cilantro, raisins and 44 Farms angus beef. There are also tacos, wraps, sandwiches and salads.

HG Sply Co.

2008 Greenville Avenue

One of Dallas’ most popular rooftop bars, this Lower Greenville spot is also a go-to for a healthy meal. Share apps with friends like the spicy vegan queso, smoked carrot hummus, and roasted chicken wings. Or, build your own bowl with protein choices including grilled salmon, Mexican pulled pork, and quinoa “meatballs.” More favorite are the halibut almondine, tuna poke salad, and bison chili.

Original ChopShop

Multiple Locations

This favorite health food restaurant is located in Dallas, Irving, Plano, Allen, and McKinney. The Original ChopShop has options for all dietary needs including gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, soy free, vegetarian and vegan. From grilled protein bowls and sandwiches to superfruit bowls and salads, there’s a lot to choose from.

Sweetgreen

3636 McKinney Avenue

Just opened in West Village, this Cali-based organic salad and bowl shop offers a simple way to eat healthy. The fast-casual spot features locally-sourced products like bread from Empire Baking Co., romaine from Fredericksburg Peach Co., and tomatoes from Village Harvest. Favorite dishes include Kale Caesar, Harvest Bowl, and Guacamole Greens. A Texas exclusive item will be a Garlic Chili Shrimp Bowl.

True Food Kitchen

Multiple Locations (Dallas and Plano)

Located in The Plaza at Preston Center and Legacy West, True Food has some interesting options for healthy eating. Starters include a heirloom tomato and watermelon salad, summer corn and tomato flatbread, kale guac, herb hummus, and more. There are pizza entrees such as the chicken sausage, spinach and mushroom, as well as tomato and arugula. On top of bowls, burgers, and sandwiches, they have tons of entree plates. Summer redfish and chicken paillard are the seasonal highlights.

CAVA

Multiple Locations

Since acquiring Plano-based Zoe’s Kitchen in 2018, this Mediterranean hot spot has been taking over North Texas by storm. With locations in Addison, Lakewood, Park Lane, Turtle Creek, and more, the fast-casual spot offers delicious and healthy bowls that are customizable. You choose a base (greens and grains is my go-to), add dips and spreads, a protein, toppings, and a dressing.