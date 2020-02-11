Chef Chin’s (Photo by Legacy Hall)
The new hibachi spot, Chef Chin's, will open on February 18. (Photo by Legacy Hall)

Chef Chin's Hibachi & Ramen will serve filet mignon hibachi fried rice. (Photo by Legacy Hall)

Miso Ramen will also be available at Chef Chin's. (Photo by Legacy Hall)

Chef Chin's will be Chin's second concept at Legacy Hall. (Photo by Legacy Hall)

Restaurants / Openings

Ramen and Lobster Hibachi Are Making Their Way to a Popular North Texas Food Hall

After Opening a Popular Sushi Restaurant, Chef Chin Liang is Doubling Down on His Legacy West Presence

BY // 02.11.20
photography Legacy Hall
Just five months ago, Chef Chin Liang opened Hõru Sushi Kitchen at Legacy Hall in Plano’s Legacy West, offering fresh fish flown in from Japan. This month, chef Chin is doubling down on the Plano food hall, opening his second Japanese concept, Hibachi & Ramen, on February 18.

With a unique twist on both hibachi and ramen traditions, Chef Chin’s will serve everything from hibachi fried rice and stir-fry yakisoba noodles to salmon and chicken ramens. The new spot will also offer sides like soft shell crab with ponzu sauce and beef tenderloin tataki with jalapeño, onion, cilantro and spicy garlic sauce.

Starting his career out as a hibachi chef and then landing a position as Executive Ramen Chef at Ajisen Ramen, Chef Chin is drawn to more laidback settings like Legacy Hall. “I want to show people that hibachi and ramen can be just as thoughtful and delicious in a casual setting,” says Liang. “Everything we serve will be fresh, top quality, and sourced from the best markets around the world. Our ramen broth base will take 24 hours to prepare, and even our miso soup will be homemade. There is going to be a great attention to detail in everything we serve.”

And as far as the hibachi aspect of the new joint, entrees are prepared with soy or teriyaki and come with a choice of vegetables, chicken, NY strip steak, shrimp, salmon, filet mignon, or lobster. All are served with mixed veggies and steamed rice.

Ramen will come with either a miso broth or shoyu broth. The grilled salmon ramen has miso, hibachi salmon, egg, bean sprouts and shoga ginger. And fried chicken ramen uses the shoyu, karaage chicken, egg, bamboo shoot, seaweed and scallions.

Despite the flux of restaurants coming and going at the North Texas food hall over the past year, VP of Curation of Food Hall Co. Kulsoom Klavon says that Chef Chin’s sushi concept has been very popular and the hall has “continued to notice a growing desire for Asian cuisine in the market.”

X
X