Dreamy Australian Ice Cream Shop Brings Its Signature Sea Salt Soft Serve to Dallas

Aqua S Dallas is now open for pickup and delivery only. (Courtesy of Aqua S)

Ice cream on your mind these days? It’s definitely been on mine as Dallas’ weather gets warmer — minus the random hail or cold fronts. Luckily, a brand new Australian ice cream shop called Aqua S has opened (for delivery and curbside pickup only at the moment) in Victory Park.

Primarily known for their signature flavor, sea salt, Aqua S turns the sweet and salty soft serve aqua blue. Other unique flavors include rose, Thai tea, creme brûlée, Jasmine milk tea, matcha, Pandan, taro, and more. They also have more classic flavors like Belgian chocolate, strawberry, and lemon cheesecake. Two choices can be swirled together creating Instagram-worthy aesthetics.

Originally from Sydney, the premium ice cream was founded in 2015 “with the intention of bringing the best soft serve ice cream experience to the world,” their website states. The only other stores in the United States are located in New Orleans, Virginia Beach, Houston and now Dallas.

Mini tubs in flavors like Sea Salt, matcha, lavender, and more are available at Aqua S. (Courtesy of Victory Park)

As for the current set-up in Dallas, since Aqua S has to postpone its soft opening for in-store purchases, the ice cream joint is offering mini tubs of flavors such as Durian, lavender, lemonade, Cafe Sua Da, and more, with gluten-free and dairy-free options also available. To order, email Dallasvp@aquas.us.com, text 682-559-5226, or send a direct message to the @simply_seasalt Instagram account.

All deliveries require a minimum order of $30 and 10 percent off will be taken off of orders over $30 or more. Find more info below.