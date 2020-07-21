Your Ultimate Guide to National Tequila Day in North Texas

Another excuse to get margaritas, ranch water, and tequila Paloma cocktails to go? Why not? This Friday, July 24, is National Tequila Day — essentially National Margarita Day 2.0, but with a few more options — and North Texas restaurants are celebrating big with specials and mixed drinks to-go.

Jalisco Norte

On July 24, head to Jalisco Norte to dine-in or pick up $6 house margaritas — aka Mi Casa Es Su Casa with Exotico Blanco 100 percent Blue Agave Tequila, Cointreau, agave nectar, triple citrus juices, and hickory-smoked salt. Look into the bar kits for margaritas and ranch water if you’re looking to serve a small group.

La Noble Cocktail Kit (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

Miriam Cocina Latina

Klyde Warren Park gem Miriam Cocina Latina is offering some great kits and specials for National Tequila Day as well. On Friday, order the Casa Noble Margarita Kit to-go ($40), which includes Casa Noble tequila, Grand Marnier liquor, Miriam’s signature margarita mix, garnish, a shot glass and Casa Noble sunglasses. Those who dine-in can order a La Noble margarita for $8.

El Bolero

Design District gem El Bolero is concocting some special tequila cocktails for the holiday on Friday. The Mi Amigo is a mixture of Casa Dragones Blanco, Ancho Reyes, guava syrup, lime juice, and Citronge lime, and the Dragons Heart is made with Casa Dragones Blanco, blood orange syrup, lime juice, and agave. Both are available for $15.

(Courtesy of Meso Maya)

Meso Maya

Meso Maya is offering its $5 house frozen or on the rocks margaritas all Friday long (for dine-in or takeout) at their Downtown Dallas, Lakewood, Preston Forest, and West Plano locations.

(Courtesy of Te Deseo)

Te Deseo

On Friday, from 4 to 8:30 pm, Te Deseo is offering a Taco Bar Party Pack ($45), frozen mango margaritas ($11) and frozen sangrias ($10) for carryout or delivery. The party pack feeds four and includes carnitas tacos, smoked brisket tacos, chile braised chicken tacos, chips, queso, guacamole, salsa Mexican rice, and borracho beans. Order for National Tequila Day here.

(Courtesy of Taqueria La Ventana)

Taqueria La Ventana

Head to your Taqueria La Ventana location of choice on Friday and receive a complimentary margarita shaker with the purchase of top-shelf margaritas. The taco joint is also handing out some National Tequila Day novelty items, including an El Jimador chapstick you never knew you needed. Tequila shots will also only be $2.50 each on Friday and Saturday.

José

For National Tequila Day, the West Lovers Lane restaurant is crafting a special tequila cocktail for dine-in and takeout. The $15 drink, the Purple Dragon is made with Casa Dragones Blanco, créme de cassis, fresh pineapple juice, lime juice, organic agave nectar, muddled blackberries, peppermint leaves, and a Turbo salt rim. José will also feature a premium tequila flight of Casa Dragones Blanco, Joven, and Anejo.

(Courtesy of Mexican Sugar)

Mexican Sugar (Las Colinas)

Mexican Sugar’s new location in Las Colinas will offer lineup of tequila cocktails to-go cocktails, including the Grapefruit Paloma, Pisco Poblano, Mad Matador, and Carrot Colada. Each bottle is 16 ounces and costs $20. To place an order for curbside pickup, call 469-313-1300.

(Courtesy of Union Bear)

Plano Tequila Celebrations

Over at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano, grab a seat along the area’s expansive outdoor patio, look out over the waterfront, and enjoy on some great margarita deals from local restaurants.

Local brewery and restaurant The Union Bear is offering $8 signature Caddy Margaritas all day — a frozen cocktail featuring Casamigos Blanco, Grand Marnier, lemon, lime, and agave. At Good Union BBQ, you can get a frozen margarita for $6. Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers will offer $5 margaritas and $8 top-shelf margaritas all day, and Edith’s French Bistro has a nice Cedar Smoked Lemonade with cedar infused Sauza Blue Tequila, Agave Nectar, Orange Cintronge, and lemon juice to try. The Biscuit Bar and Fork & Fire also have several unique tequila cocktails to check out.

Tequila Paloma (Courtesy of Ranch Rider Spirits)

Favorite Texas Canned Options:

I had to throw in my favorite Texas-based canned tequila cocktails as well. Newcomer Lone River Ranch Water and the popular Ranch Rider Spirits have both created some great canned cocktails you can easily purchase at grocery and liquor stores around town. Lone River’s 80-calorie ranch water option features simple ingredients: 100-percent agave and natural lime juice. And as for Ranch Rider, my favorite is the Tequila Paloma, with Reposado tequila, sparkling water, grapefruit, and lime juice. The classic Ranch Water flavor is also equally delicious.