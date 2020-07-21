Hudson House’s Lakewood Outpost is Finally Here

After nearly a year of anticipation, the opening date for the third location of beloved East Coast-inspired restaurant, Hudson House Lakewood, is finally upon us. The new restaurant will open at Mockingbird and Abrams streets on Tuesday, July 28, with notable features, including a brand new private event space called The Pineapple Room and the most expansive bar of any Hudson House location.

I’ll be honest: I had never actually been to either of Hudson House’s Dallas or Addison locations prior to this week. But with the months-long hype surrounding the third spot’s opening, I decided to finally see what the buzz was all about.

On a weekday evening at Hudson House Addison, the covered outdoor patio was comfortable and safely spaced out. All servers and management wore their masks and it truly felt like a mini vacation once the first cocktail came out — a frozen peach Bellini always doles out those beach vibes.

The new Lakewood location will feature over 70 pieces of antique artwork. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

I opted for the “World’s Coldest Martinis” for my second drink. The Stone Fruit with peach vodka, Patrón Citrónage, white cranberry, and fresh lime was the perfect choice. Paired with seafood tower, The Bouquet, we couldn’t have had a better start to our meal. As impressive as it was educational, the tower came with twelve oysters and an informational card explaining their origins and flavor profiles. (The smaller, Raspberry oysters ended up being my favorite.) The Bouquet also comes with snow crab claws, tuna tartare, shrimp cocktail, and grilled pineapple to mix it up.

Another starter we tried was Hudson’s Avocado Dip with whipped avocado and ranch chips. This incredible chip and dip pairing was hard to stop chomping on throughout our meal. But room had to be saved, especially because the Hudson cheeseburger, Big Brother Lobster Roll, and French Chicken were coming out next. All were outstanding, but for me, nothing could beat the popular cheeseburger topped with pickles, minced onion, and Hudson sauce. And for dessert, do not miss the Key Lime pie — it’s one of the best things you’ll try.

VIEW ART Swipe

























Next

After experiencing almost half of the menu in one sitting, I get the hype. In addition to the Pineapple Room and the largest bar of any Hudson House, the Lakewood location is also lined with over 70 pieces of antique artwork, including original 60s and 70s era exhibition posters from Fernand Léger and Henri Matisse, paintings from Hudson Valley artists, and vintage sports memorabilia. Keep an eye out for Hudson House’s Greek key and pineapple motifs hidden in antique materials soured from around the world.

The Pineapple Room seats 12 to 14, and is available for bookings for cocktail parties, lunches, dinners, and weekend brunch. (Courtesy of VHG)

On July 28, the Hudson House Lakewood dining room will be open at limited capacity and takeout orders. Reservations open on July 27 at hudsonhousehp.com. P.S. you can also get your frozen peach Bellinis to-go for $6 each.