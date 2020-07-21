Hudson House Lakewood
Hudson House Lakewood
Hudson House Lakewood
Hudson House Oysters 2_Photo by Kathy Tran (1)
The Cheeseburger_Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group
Hudson’s Avo Dip_Photo by Kthy Tran
Hudson House_Steak Frites, Beverly Salad, French Chicken, Espresso Martini, Chicken Parm, The Cheeseburger, Stone Fruit Martini, The Cabo Martini_Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group
Hudson House’s West Village Weekend Brunch_Photo by Kathy Tran
Hudson House Lakewood
Stone Fruit Martini_Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group
01
10

The third outpost of Hudson House opens in Lakewood on July 28. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

02
10

The new Lakewood location will feature over 70 pieces of antique artwork. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

03
10

Hudson House Lakewood will feature the largest bar of any Vandelay concept. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

04
10

Oysters are a must-try at Hudson House. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

05
10

06
10

Always go for the Avocado Dip. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

07
10

Hudson House also serves steak frites, French chicken, and chicken parmesan. (Courtesy of VHG)

08
10

Weekend Brunch is also a thing at Hudson House. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

09
10

Do not miss the Key Lime Pie at Hudson House. (Photo by Madison Mask)

10
10

Stone Fruit Martini Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

Hudson House Lakewood
Hudson House Lakewood
Hudson House Lakewood
Hudson House Oysters 2_Photo by Kathy Tran (1)
The Cheeseburger_Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group
Hudson’s Avo Dip_Photo by Kthy Tran
Hudson House_Steak Frites, Beverly Salad, French Chicken, Espresso Martini, Chicken Parm, The Cheeseburger, Stone Fruit Martini, The Cabo Martini_Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group
Hudson House’s West Village Weekend Brunch_Photo by Kathy Tran
Hudson House Lakewood
Stone Fruit Martini_Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group
Restaurants / Openings

Hudson House’s Lakewood Outpost is Finally Here

The Beloved East Coast-Inspired Restaurant Boasts a New "Pineapple Room" and Brand's Largest Bar

BY // 07.21.20
The third outpost of Hudson House opens in Lakewood on July 28. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
The new Lakewood location will feature over 70 pieces of antique artwork. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Hudson House Lakewood will feature the largest bar of any Vandelay concept. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
Oysters are a must-try at Hudson House. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Always go for the Avocado Dip. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Hudson House also serves steak frites, French chicken, and chicken parmesan. (Courtesy of VHG)
Weekend Brunch is also a thing at Hudson House. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Do not miss the Key Lime Pie at Hudson House. (Photo by Madison Mask)
Stone Fruit Martini Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)
1
10

The third outpost of Hudson House opens in Lakewood on July 28. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

2
10

The new Lakewood location will feature over 70 pieces of antique artwork. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

3
10

Hudson House Lakewood will feature the largest bar of any Vandelay concept. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

4
10

Oysters are a must-try at Hudson House. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

5
10

6
10

Always go for the Avocado Dip. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

7
10

Hudson House also serves steak frites, French chicken, and chicken parmesan. (Courtesy of VHG)

8
10

Weekend Brunch is also a thing at Hudson House. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

9
10

Do not miss the Key Lime Pie at Hudson House. (Photo by Madison Mask)

10
10

Stone Fruit Martini Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

After nearly a year of anticipation, the opening date for the third location of beloved East Coast-inspired restaurant, Hudson House Lakewood, is finally upon us. The new restaurant will open at Mockingbird and Abrams streets on Tuesday, July 28, with  notable features, including a brand new private event space called The Pineapple Room and the most expansive bar of any Hudson House location.

I’ll be honest: I had never actually been to either of Hudson House’s Dallas or Addison locations prior to this week. But with the months-long hype surrounding the third spot’s opening, I decided to finally see what the buzz was all about.

On a weekday evening at Hudson House Addison, the covered outdoor patio was comfortable and safely spaced out. All servers and management wore their masks and it truly felt like a mini vacation once the first cocktail came out — a frozen peach Bellini always doles out those beach vibes.

Hudson House Lakewood
The new Lakewood location will feature over 70 pieces of antique artwork. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

I opted for the “World’s Coldest Martinis” for my second drink. The Stone Fruit with peach vodka, Patrón Citrónage, white cranberry, and fresh lime was the perfect choice. Paired with seafood tower, The Bouquet, we couldn’t have had a better start to our meal. As impressive as it was educational, the tower came with twelve oysters and an informational card explaining their origins and flavor profiles. (The smaller, Raspberry oysters ended up being my favorite.) The Bouquet also comes with snow crab claws, tuna tartare, shrimp cocktail, and grilled pineapple to mix it up.

Hudson House Lakewood

Another starter we tried was Hudson’s Avocado Dip with whipped avocado and ranch chips. This incredible chip and dip pairing was hard to stop chomping on throughout our meal. But room had to be saved, especially because the Hudson cheeseburger, Big Brother Lobster Roll, and French Chicken were coming out next. All were outstanding, but for me, nothing could beat the popular cheeseburger topped with pickles, minced onion, and Hudson sauce. And for dessert, do not miss the Key Lime pie — it’s one of the best things you’ll try.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)

After experiencing almost half of the menu in one sitting, I get the hype. In addition to the Pineapple Room and the largest bar of any Hudson House, the Lakewood location is also lined with over 70 pieces of antique artwork, including original 60s and 70s era exhibition posters from Fernand Léger and Henri Matisse, paintings from Hudson Valley artists, and vintage sports memorabilia. Keep an eye out for Hudson House’s Greek key and pineapple motifs hidden in antique materials soured from around the world.

 

Hudson House Lakewood
The Pineapple Room seats 12 to 14, and is available for bookings for cocktail parties, lunches, dinners, and weekend brunch. (Courtesy of VHG)

On July 28, the Hudson House Lakewood dining room will be open at limited capacity and takeout orders. Reservations open on July 27 at hudsonhousehp.com. P.S. you can also get your frozen peach Bellinis to-go for $6 each.

The Parklane Houston Your Home Your View On the cutting edge of art, culture, and the city's finest urban outdoors. Take a look

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X