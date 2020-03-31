View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Wayward Coffee Co. is owned by Noah Irby (right) and Trevin Willison (left). (Photo by @jaymartinphotography via Instagram)

Wayward Coffee Co. is opening this summer in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy of @waywardcoffeeco)

Wayward Coffee Co. started out as a mobile pop-up in a '75 VW van. (Photo by @jaymartinphotography via Instagram)

Wayward Coffee Co. will open at 1318 W. Davis Street. (Courtesy of Wayward)

Friends and baristas Noah Irby (left) and Trevin Willison's (right) goal is to bring great coffee and community to North Oak Cliff. (Courtesy of Wayward)

Restaurants / Openings

New Coffee Shop Brings Craft Drinks, Culture, and Community to Oak Cliff

Wayward Coffee Co. Gives Us Something to Look Forward to This Summer

BY // 03.31.20
Wayward Coffee Co. is owned by Noah Irby (right) and Trevin Willison (left). (Photo by @jaymartinphotography via Instagram)

Wayward Coffee Co. is opening this summer in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy of @waywardcoffeeco)

Wayward Coffee Co. started out as a mobile pop-up in a '75 VW van. (Photo by @jaymartinphotography via Instagram)

Wayward Coffee Co. will open at 1318 W. Davis Street. (Courtesy of Wayward)

We discovered another bit of good dining news this week: North Oak Cliff is set to get a new coffee shop this summer. Wayward Coffee Co. comes from two friends and baristas, Noah Irby and Trevin Willison. Opening at 1318 W. Davis Street, the hope is that they’ll be selling great craft coffee by June.

“We started with mobile in July of last year. We have a ’75 VW bus we would use to do pop-ups and events in Bishop Arts,” Irby tells PaperCity. The plan for settling into a permanent location is to help cultivate community, in addition to offering a great cup of coffee.

“I’ve always loved going to different shops when traveling. I like to see how kind and knowledgable they are, ” says Irby. “I would love to do bi-weekly coffee tastings, feature new roasters every couple of months, and even do cupping classes. We want people to feel like they’re a part of [Wayward], and offer a lot of transparency.”

Wayward Coffee Co. originally started as a mobile pop-up in a ’75 VW van. (Photo by @jaymartinphotography via Instagram)

As for how they landed on Oak Cliff, the duo are familiar with the area — their VW bus used to park just five minutes from Wayward’s new address on W. Davis Street, which is shaping up to be a nice little coffee corner in Dallas. “We found this spot and decided on it within a month,” he says. “It’ll be down the street from Davis Street Espresso and Hola Cafe.”

Cat and Cloud Coffee from Santa Cruz, California will be one of the main roasters they source beans from. Wayward will also offer a rotating selection from different local and national roasters. “Pinewood from Waco is one of my favorites, and Edison from Flower Mound,” adds Irby.

The space was renovated with natural, organic, and bright decor. Irby hopes to bring in some plants from another Bishop arts shop, Oasis, which is currently offering curbside pickup. As for being something to look forward to during the pandemic: “I hope that small businesses can come out ever stronger after this,” says Irby.

Wayward Coffee Co. will open at 1318 W. Davis Street. (Courtesy of Wayward)

Keep updated on Wayward Coffee Co.’s opening here.

