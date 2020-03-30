View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
SUM DANG GOOD-7
SUM DANG GOOD-22
SUM DANG GOOD-117
SUM DANG GOOD-40
SUM DANG GOOD-10
01
05

A giant flaming sesame ball is on Sum Dang Good Chinese's takeout menu.

02
05

Sum Dang Good Chinese is opening in the former Chino Chinatown spot.

03
05

The interior of Sum Dang Good Chinese was redone with an open kitchen concept.

04
05

Dumplings, noodles, and traditional Chinese favorites are on the Sum Dang Good Chinese menu.

05
05

Sum Dang Good Chinese is offering pickup and delivery during coronavirus times.

SUM DANG GOOD-7
SUM DANG GOOD-22
SUM DANG GOOD-117
SUM DANG GOOD-40
SUM DANG GOOD-10
Restaurants / Openings

A New Chinese Restaurant Dares to Open in Trinity Groves This Week

Kicking Things Off With Curbside Delivery of a Restaurant Veteran's Menu

BY // 03.30.20
A giant flaming sesame ball is on Sum Dang Good Chinese's takeout menu.
Sum Dang Good Chinese is opening in the former Chino Chinatown spot.
The interior of Sum Dang Good Chinese was redone with an open kitchen concept.
Dumplings, noodles, and traditional Chinese favorites are on the Sum Dang Good Chinese menu.
Sum Dang Good Chinese is offering pickup and delivery during coronavirus times.
1
5

A giant flaming sesame ball is on Sum Dang Good Chinese's takeout menu.

2
5

Sum Dang Good Chinese is opening in the former Chino Chinatown spot.

3
5

The interior of Sum Dang Good Chinese was redone with an open kitchen concept.

4
5

Dumplings, noodles, and traditional Chinese favorites are on the Sum Dang Good Chinese menu.

5
5

Sum Dang Good Chinese is offering pickup and delivery during coronavirus times.

It’s a difficult time for the majority of Dallas restaurants, but one new Chinese spot is moving forward with plans to open in Dallas’ Trinity Groves on Wednesday, April 1. Having taken over the former Chino Chinatown space, Sum Dang Good Chinese will begin offering its full menu for curbside pickup orders and with the help of delivery service apps.

“Many people wouldn’t dream of opening a restaurant in this climate, but we are adapting and think Dallas needs a little culinary excitement right now,” said Phil Romano, co-owner of Trinity Groves in a release.

Headed by chef Weigou Cai, a 40-year veteran of Chinese cuisine who is the former Head Chef at Royal China, Sum Dang Good Chinese’s menu includes handmade dumplings, hand-pulled noodles, soups and Bao buns. Appetizers range from scallion pancakes and crab & cheese rangoon to two varieties of egg rolls. And entrees like Sesame Chicken, Sichuan Beef, Mu Shu Pork, Kung Pao Shrimp, Ma Po Tofu will be available for takeout.

SUM DANG GOOD-117
The interior of Sum Dang Good Chinese was redone with an open kitchen concept.

You can also order an oversized flaming sesame ball to your home if you wish. Beer Can Chinese Chicken, a whole rack of Sweet and Sour Baby Back Ribs, Chicken Pot Pie Dumplings, and a soup dumpling (aka The Humpty Dumpling) are also on the menu.

Craft beers, wine, sakes and creative Asian-inspired cocktails will be available for delivery to complement any meal. Lychee Island Iced Tea, Singapore Sling or New Old Fashioned are just a few of the options.

And once restaurants are allowed to re-open for dine-in service, customers can see the transformation the interior of Sum Dang Good Chinese space has undergone along with an open kitchen with visible dumpling and noodle stations.

“Now more than ever people need great takeout and delivery options, so we’re here to answer the call,” Romano says. “We’re thrilled with Chef Cai’s menu, and we can’t wait to share it with the community, even during this unprecedented time.”

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X