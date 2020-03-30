A New Chinese Restaurant Dares to Open in Trinity Groves This Week

It’s a difficult time for the majority of Dallas restaurants, but one new Chinese spot is moving forward with plans to open in Dallas’ Trinity Groves on Wednesday, April 1. Having taken over the former Chino Chinatown space, Sum Dang Good Chinese will begin offering its full menu for curbside pickup orders and with the help of delivery service apps.

“Many people wouldn’t dream of opening a restaurant in this climate, but we are adapting and think Dallas needs a little culinary excitement right now,” said Phil Romano, co-owner of Trinity Groves in a release.

Headed by chef Weigou Cai, a 40-year veteran of Chinese cuisine who is the former Head Chef at Royal China, Sum Dang Good Chinese’s menu includes handmade dumplings, hand-pulled noodles, soups and Bao buns. Appetizers range from scallion pancakes and crab & cheese rangoon to two varieties of egg rolls. And entrees like Sesame Chicken, Sichuan Beef, Mu Shu Pork, Kung Pao Shrimp, Ma Po Tofu will be available for takeout.

The interior of Sum Dang Good Chinese was redone with an open kitchen concept.

You can also order an oversized flaming sesame ball to your home if you wish. Beer Can Chinese Chicken, a whole rack of Sweet and Sour Baby Back Ribs, Chicken Pot Pie Dumplings, and a soup dumpling (aka The Humpty Dumpling) are also on the menu.

Craft beers, wine, sakes and creative Asian-inspired cocktails will be available for delivery to complement any meal. Lychee Island Iced Tea, Singapore Sling or New Old Fashioned are just a few of the options.

And once restaurants are allowed to re-open for dine-in service, customers can see the transformation the interior of Sum Dang Good Chinese space has undergone along with an open kitchen with visible dumpling and noodle stations.

“Now more than ever people need great takeout and delivery options, so we’re here to answer the call,” Romano says. “We’re thrilled with Chef Cai’s menu, and we can’t wait to share it with the community, even during this unprecedented time.”