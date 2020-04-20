View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Restaurants

A Dallas-Fort Worth Takeout Miracle — Rise Enters the Curbside Pick-Up Game

Marshmallow Soup, Fresh Baguettes, and Brand New Dishes from the Beloved Restaurant

BY // 04.20.20
rise souffle

On Sunday, more than a month into Dallas’ shelter-at-home order, Rise posted to Instagram that it was launching a takeout menu. “Are you as excited as we are?” read the caption. The comment section of the beloved Parisian-inspired bistro was quickly flooded.

“I will be on the phone at 9 in the morning.”

YEEEEESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

“Thank GOD!!!!!!”

“OMG CRYING HAPPY TEARS!!!!!”

Yum! Will you do soufflé-at-home making kit by any chance?

(The answer to that last one was no, but Rise thinks it’s a cute idea, so there is hope.)

Clearly, people were excited. People were ready for it. And people are aggressively obsessed with Rise’s marshmallow soup.

When restaurants began closing their doors at the end of March, many quickly pivoted to offering takeout or delivery options. And even with surprising curbside converts, like Uchi or Grange Hall, Rise (which has locations in Dallas’ Inwood Village and the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth) entering the game seemed unlikely. Some dishes travel better than others, but a soufflé doesn’t want to go anywhere at all.

The solution: brand new menu items from Rise’s executive chef Cherif Brahmi, including lemon pepper salmon topped with sautéed shrimp and grits, lightly breaded chicken paillard with pasta Alfredo, and Cajun penne in a tomato cream sauce with chicken or shrimp.

Rise Souffle
Rise is now offering a new take-out menu featuring pastas, soups, and salads. Courtesy of Rise

Familiar dishes, such as “Marshmallow Soup,” Rise’s popular carrot-tomato bisque with mini goat cheese soufflés (fluffy enough to resemble the sugary treat), can be taken to-go. And though you can’t currently take a tour of the fromage cart, an artisan cheese plate is also on the menu. You can even score Rise’s French baguettes and butter ($1.25 each), and since everything in the restaurant is available for purchase, you can complete the cheese and bread experience with the Girolle or a custom bread cutter.

Everything is made fresh to order that day, so consider calling early (starting at 9 am). And if you’re a bit too late, or simply aren’t in the mood for an artisan cheese plate that day (quelle horreur!), Rise — like so many local restaurants — has set up a Go Fund Me to help support its staff during these uncertain times.

