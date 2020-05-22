View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Dakota’s Steakhouse
Dakota’s Seafood
Dakota’s Steakhouse
01
03

We wonder what will become of this iconic subterranean spot. (Courtesy of Dakota's Steakhouse)

02
03

Dakota's was known for their USDA Prime steaks and seafood. (Courtesy Dakota's Steakhouse)

03
03

We wonder what will become of this iconic subterranean spot. (Courtesy of Dakota's Steakhouse)

Dakota’s Steakhouse
Dakota’s Seafood
Dakota’s Steakhouse
Restaurants / Closings

Iconic Underground Downtown Dallas Restaurant Shutters After 36 Years

Dakota's Steakhouse (AKA That Cool Restaurant With the Elevator and Waterfall) Has Closed

BY // 05.22.20
We wonder what will become of this iconic subterranean spot. (Courtesy of Dakota's Steakhouse)
Dakota's was known for their USDA Prime steaks and seafood. (Courtesy Dakota's Steakhouse)
We wonder what will become of this iconic subterranean spot. (Courtesy of Dakota's Steakhouse)
1
3

We wonder what will become of this iconic subterranean spot. (Courtesy of Dakota's Steakhouse)

2
3

Dakota's was known for their USDA Prime steaks and seafood. (Courtesy Dakota's Steakhouse)

3
3

We wonder what will become of this iconic subterranean spot. (Courtesy of Dakota's Steakhouse)

The iconic underground restaurant at San Jacinto and North Akard streets has shuttered for good after a 36-year run in downtown Dallas: Dakota’s Steakhouse. The spot was truly unique — you had to take a glass elevator down from the street to access the American restaurant, its a 20-foot waterfall view, and New Orleans-style, al fresco feel.

I spent years driving by the romantic spot as a kid in the car with my parents, and then walked by the elevator entrance every day during an internship for D Magazine. It always looked so secretive and special — there aren’t a ton of subterranean courtyards you can peer into in Dallas.

Dakota’s Steakhouse
(Courtesy of Dakota’s Steakhouse)

Opened in 1984, Dakota’s has become a classic Dallas dining spot, originally situated underground due to the location’s former owners (the First Dallas Baptist Church) forbidding any future occupants to sell alcohol on the grounds. An excavation offered a workaround, and Dakota has been open (and serving alcohol) 18-feet below street level for over 30 years.

Dakota’s now joins a tragic list of other iconic Dallas spots that have closed their doors during the pandemic. CultureMap first reported that the staff was notified of the closure on May 19. Chef Pete Harrison had overseen the kitchen for the past five years. He told the Dallas outlet that the restaurant started the year off better than they ever had.

Dakota’s Steakhouses was primarily known for their USDA Prime steaks from Allen Brothers, and served up everything from filet mignon to New York strip and ribeye. They also had a great seafood selection with celebration-worthy dishes like seafood towers and oysters. But for many, it was more about the atmosphere. The restaurant had a beautiful wine room for special events.

What will become of the iconic underground space? It’s hard to make guesses for a post-corona world right now, but hopefully something just as special.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X