Birdie’s Eastside Takes Over Luby’s in East Dallas, Oak Cliff Hitmakers Opens a Bishop Arts Brewery, and More Local Restaurant News

BY // 12.12.23
The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

A new neighborhood bar and grill with an expansive outdoor patio debuts in East Dallas this week.

From Jon Alexis (TJ’s Seafood, Ramble Room) comes a new dining concept in East Dallas called Birdie’s Eastside. Opening on Wednesday, December 13, the two-acre property formerly housed Luby’s Cafeteria. Designed by Hatsumi Kuzuu, the anticipated space is decked out in Texas art, a resort-style indoor/outdoor bar with backlit Mexican tile, a turfed patio, oversized furniture, new live oak trees, and more. Some decor highlights include vintage kayaks, lake maps, and a “Cadillac Ranch”-style graffiti sign by local artist Jenna Fredde.

The food menu will feature birria sliders, healthy bowls, grilled salmon, flatbread, and so much more. As for drinks, guests will find beer, wine, seltzers, and cocktails. A few stand-outs include The Sauvignon Blanc Slushie, a frozen espresso martini, a wide selection of margaritas, spritzes, and more.

Jaquval Dallas
Jaquval and Trades debut in Bishop Arts in early 2024. (Courtesy of Jaquval)

Oak Cliff Hitmakers will open a brewery and deli in Bishop Arts in early 2024.

Jason Roberts and Amy Wallace Cowan, owners of Revelers Hall and Oddfellows, are opening a new brewery and deli in the Bishop Arts District. Nanobrewery Jaquval (like “jack of all trades”) and sandwich shop Trades will debut next door to each other in early 2024, according to the Dallas Morning News. It’ll open in an over-century-old building on W. Seventh Street and is decorated with various objects. Brewer Justin Hatley leads the beer program, which will feature a porter, West Coast IPA, lagers, and more. The nanobrewery will also offer bar bites crafted by chef David Rodriguez like build-your-own tacos, sandwiches, burgers, and pizzas. At Trades, guests will find bagels, coffee, and sandwiches. Bread and bagels will be baked in-house daily.

Fireside Pies
Fireside Pies is currently in Fort Worth and Grapevine. (Courtesy)

A staple Dallas pizza spot closes its original location on Henderson Avenue.

Since 2004, Fireside Pies has been serving pizza on Henderson Avenue. But according to the Dallas Morning News, the original location closed on October 30. It was founded by chef Nick Badovinus and Tristan Simon but was most recently owned by Golden Tree. There are two outposts remaining in Grapevine and Fort Worth.

