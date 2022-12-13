TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW

Restaurants / Openings

Owner – Jon Alexis

TJ's Seafood owner Jon Alexis opened his first Tex-Mex concept in Dallas this fall — and has another new spot on the way. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

Ramble Room Dallas
A rendering of Ramble Room. (Courtesy)

TJ’s Seafood (and now Escondido) owner Jon Alexis will open an American restaurant in Snider Plaza.

Jon Alexis’ Imperial Fizz restaurant group just opened Escondido — a new Tex-Mex spot in Preston Hollow. And now, the newly formed company is opening an American restaurant in Snider Plaza in Spring 2023. Ramble Room will be a neighborhood spot serving dinner seven days a week, with lunch and brunch launching later in the year. The space features high ceilings, glass windows, and a patio fireplace. Seating includes a 25-person bar and cozy booths with their own lamps creating a warm atmosphere. An outdoor patio will seat 50.

 

Nando's Dallas
South African fast-casual chicken joint Nando’s Peri-Peri will open in Addison early next year. (Courtesy)

A popular South African restaurant will open its first Dallas area location in 2023.

Nando’s Peri-Peri is opening its first Dallas-Fort Worth outpost in Addison (Village on the Parkway) early next year, according to the Dallas Morning News. Known for its flame-grilled peri-peri chicken and sauces, the fast-casual restaurant was founded in Johannesburg in 1987. The process of ordering is simple. It’s recommended for new diners to start with a half chicken with a side. Then you choose your heat (“Plain…ish” to “Xtra Hot”). There are also sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and salads. Sides include fries, Portuguese rice, corn, and more.

 

Coupes Dallas
New champagne-driven bar concept, Coupes, is opening in the Shops at Highland Park this December. (Rendering courtesy of Coeval Studio)

A French-inspired champagne bar finally opens in Highland Park this month.

Coupes, a new champagne bar from Eric Chiappinelli and Amanda Hale, will finally open its doors at The Shops at Highland Park by the end of this month. Guests will be able to enjoy a wide selection of champagnes, sparkling wines, and still wines (all sourced from France and Texas) in a chic setting designed by Coeval Studio. The design features “a custom mosaic tile floor, lacquered Venetian plaster walls, rich Opuzen fabrics and high-quality European furnishings.” There will also be small plates available to accompany drinks.

 

Mister O1
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1)

Miami pizza import Mister O1 expands to a second DFW location this spring.

Mister O1 just opened its first Texas location in Dallas this fall, but it already has another DFW location in the works — Grapevine. Founded by chef Renato Viola in 2014, the restaurant is known for its award-winning star-shaped pies, burrata, and salads. This coming spring, you’ll be able to find the popular pizza concept on Main Street.

