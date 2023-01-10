Classic Chicago Subs, Semi-Private Clubs, and the Billionaire-Funded Arrival of Catch in Texas

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

A New York-based seafood restaurant will debut at the historic Maple Terrace.

Catch, an upscale seafood spot with locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, is opening its first Texas location in Dallas in 2024. From Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta (Catch Hospitality Group partner), the new restaurant will debut in the historic Maple Terrace building in Uptown — which is currently undergoing a renovation by Hines. Catch will go into the space that was originally supposed to host Chicago-based Maple & Ash — which has now been called off according to the Dallas Morning News.

A new (semi-private) club will open in the West End this summer.

Opening in the West End’s historic Coca-Cola Building this June, The Operators Club will be a new semi-private club offering lunch and dinner daily. According to Eater Dallas, the new spot is led by director of operations Christopher Bohn. The venue partners with Veryable — an on-demand marketplace for manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing labor. Users of the app will get first dibs on reservations at the club (and access to meeting rooms), but it will also be open to the public. Bohn tells Eater that the venue will feature local brands like Oak Cliff Roasters, Leila Bakery, and Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream. Consulting chef John Franke (Pappas Restaurants group) will be developing the main menu, which will feature bites like nachos, burgers, and sandwiches.

Chicago restaurant Portillo’s finally debuts its first Texas outpost in The Colony.

This fast-casual chain that serves Windy City-style food like Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs is finally open in The Colony after almost a year of anticipation. You can now head over to Grandscape for the chain’s iconic sandwiches for lunch or dinner. According to the Dallas Morning News, the new spot is 8,000 square feet and features a drive-through, and a vintage 1967 Toyota Stout vehicle onsite — since the Toyota headquarters are close by and all.

A favorite dueling piano bar is now open at The Star in Frisco.

After closing its 22-year-old Addison location in October, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar is reopened at The Star in Frisco. The brand new spot offers a larger space, newer technology, and a food menu — a first for the brand founded in Austin in 1992. Guests will find dishes like nachos, wings, a chimichurri steak sandwich, a chorizo burger, a Philly steak sandwich, and flatbreads on the menu.