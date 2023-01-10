Restaurants / Openings

Classic Chicago Subs, Semi-Private Clubs, and the Billionaire-Funded Arrival of Catch in Texas

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dining Dish

BY // 01.10.23
Catch Dallas

Catch will debut at Maple Terrace in 2024. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

Catch Dallas
CATCH will debut at Maple Terrace in 2024. (Courtesy)

A New York-based seafood restaurant will debut at the historic Maple Terrace.

Catch, an upscale seafood spot with locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, is opening its first Texas location in Dallas in 2024. From Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta (Catch Hospitality Group partner), the new restaurant will debut in the historic Maple Terrace building in Uptown — which is currently undergoing a renovation by Hines. Catch  will go into the space that was originally supposed to host Chicago-based Maple & Ash — which has now been called off according to the Dallas Morning News.

 

Operators Club Dallas
Operators Club will be a new semi-private club in the West End. (Rendering courtesy of Zebra Firm)

A new (semi-private) club will open in the West End this summer.

Opening in the West End’s historic Coca-Cola Building this June, The Operators Club will be a new semi-private club offering lunch and dinner daily. According to Eater Dallas, the new spot is led by director of operations Christopher Bohn. The venue partners with Veryable — an on-demand marketplace for manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing labor. Users of the app will get first dibs on reservations at the club (and access to meeting rooms), but it will also be open to the public. Bohn tells Eater that the venue will feature local brands like Oak Cliff Roasters, Leila Bakery, and Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream. Consulting chef John Franke (Pappas Restaurants group) will be developing the main menu, which will feature bites like nachos, burgers, and sandwiches.

 

Portillo’s Texas Dallas Restaurant News
Chicago hotspot Portillo’s is opening its first Texas location in The Colony. (Courtesy)

Chicago restaurant Portillo’s finally debuts its first Texas outpost in The Colony.

This fast-casual chain that serves Windy City-style food like Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs is finally open in The Colony after almost a year of anticipation. You can now head over to Grandscape for the chain’s iconic sandwiches for lunch or dinner. According to the Dallas Morning News, the new spot is 8,000 square feet and features a drive-through, and a vintage 1967 Toyota Stout vehicle onsite — since the Toyota headquarters are close by and all.

 

Pete's Piano Bar
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar is now open at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy)

A favorite dueling piano bar is now open at The Star in Frisco.

After closing its 22-year-old Addison location in October, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar is reopened at The Star in Frisco. The brand new spot offers a larger space, newer technology, and a food menu — a first for the brand founded in Austin in 1992. Guests will find dishes like nachos, wings, a chimichurri steak sandwich, a chorizo burger, a Philly steak sandwich, and flatbreads on the menu.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Classic Chicago Subs, Semi-Private Clubs, and the Billionaire-Funded Arrival of Catch in Texas
Classic Chicago Subs, Semi-Private Clubs, and the Billionaire-Funded Arrival of Catch in Texas
Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters
Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins
Two Texas Favorites Expand in Dallas, and the 12 Days of Thompson Begins
Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas
Klyde Warren Park Gets Gourmet Donuts, the Design District Finally Gets a Great Dive Bar, and a ‘Digital Food Hall’ Debuts in East Dallas
The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix
The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix
read full series
HOUMQ_Altitude_Cool_2022_Banner_1720x1140_Overlay

Featured Properties

Swipe
9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Vintage Lakes
FOR SALE

9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
4010 Ursuline Street
Open House
Galveston
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 1/14 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

4010 Ursuline Street
Galveston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
4010 Ursuline Street
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
River Oaks | Reduced
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Drive #32S
Houston, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X