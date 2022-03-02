The Dallas Dish — Authentic Mexican Cuisine, An Iconic Chicago Sub, and New Mockingbird Station Spots

The Reserve takes over the former Mudhen and (most recently) Hurdy Gurdy space at the Dallas Farmers Market. (Courtesy)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

A new Mexican restaurant called The Reserve is opening at Dallas Farmers Market this Friday.

Opening in the former Mudhen space on March 4, The Reserve is a new Mexican restaurant from husband and wife Gabriel Landa and Monica Reza (Taqueria Taxco) and will serve authentic Mexican food, particularly from Taxco, Mexico. A grand opening party will take place on Friday from 8 am to midnight, featuring signature cocktails.

Chicago restaurant Portillo’s will open its first Texas location in The Colony.

Chicago-import Portillo’s, a fast-casual chain that serves Windy City-style food like Italian beef sandwiches, announced earlier this year that they would be opening their first Texas location in the Dallas area. Now, we know where that will be. First reported by the Dallas Morning News, the Lone Star State debut will be in The Colony. CEO Michael Osanloo tells DMN that the company plans to bring about 20 new locations to Dallas-Fort Worth. Portillo’s is set to open by the end of 2022.

Several new dining concepts are coming to Mockingbird Station in 2022.

Three new restaurants to debut at Mockingbird Station this year.

Several new dining concepts are opening at Mockingbird Station in 2022 including Milkshake Concepts’ The Finch. Along with the modern American restaurant, expect a new brunch spot called 360 Brunch House and a sushi concept, Sekushi.