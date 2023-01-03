Quarter Acre interior 2 credit Emily Loving
New Lower Greenville restaurant, Quarter Acre, was designed by Coeval Studios. (Photo by Emily Loving)

Quarter Acre is now open in Lower Greenville. (Photo by Emily Loving)

Quarter Acre comes from chef/owner and New Zealand-native Tony Archibald. (Photo by Emily Loving)

Quarter Acre features a cocktail program and an edited wine list. (Photo by Emily Loving)

Restaurants / Openings

Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dining Dish

BY // 01.03.23
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

A new neighborhood restaurant debuted in Lower Greenville over the holiday weekend.

From chef/owner and New Zealand native Toby Archibald comes a new neighborhood restaurant in the former Rapscallion space in Lower Greenville. Quietly opened over the holiday weekend, Quarter Acre is now open for dinner and drinks from Tuesday through Saturday.

The spot focuses on contemporary global cuisine, including smoked beef tartare, kingfish ceviche, clams, beef short rib, fire-roasted chicken, and more. Led by Jacob Fergus, the beverage program features an edited wine list, as well as cocktails. Designed by Coeval Studios, the space is contemporary with a hint of “coastal sensibility from New Zealand.”

 

A flashy Miami-based Asian fusion restaurant will open in Deep Ellum this March.

A Miami-based restaurant called Komodo will officially debut in Dallas in March 2023, according to D Magazine. Opening within The Epic in Deep Ellum, this Asian fusion concept comes from David Grutman of Groot Hospitality. A “clubstaurant” spanning two floors, Komodo will offer similar menu items to its Miami location, including upscale Asian dishes like dumplings, maki, sashimi, salmon, seabass, Peking duck, and more.

 

Vegan taco shop from former Ink Master judge will close in Deep Ellum.

Tiki Loco, a vegan taco shop in Deep Ellum, announced on Instagram that it will be closing on January 3. Opened in 2018 by Ink Master tattoo artist Oliver Peck, the spot filled a need for vegan options in the area. But according to the farewell announcement, decreasing foot traffic and increasing costs have forced them to shutter.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
