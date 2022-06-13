Started as a takeout-only venture during the pandemic, Thunderbird Pies, has quickly gained popularity for its Detroit-style pizzas and has since expanded to a permanent location. (Courtesy)

The banh mi pizza at Neony Pizza Works is a lemongrass sausage, cucumber, pickled carrot, mozzarella, and cilantro aioli dream. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Everyone has their preference when it comes to pizza. From thin crust to deep dish, Neapolitan to Detroit-style, there are endless ways to style your pie. Thankfully, Dallas has almost every option available when it comes to the best pizza in the city.

For whatever style you like, from local favorites to newer additions, we present (in alphabetical order) the 13 best pizza spots in Dallas.