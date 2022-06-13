Where to Find the Best Pizza in Dallas — From Thin Crust to Detroit-Style and Everything in Between
Local Favorites, Hole-In-The-Wall Joints, and Newer Additions to The City's Italian SceneBY Megan Ziots // 06.13.22
Partenope Ristorante is a favorite pizza spot in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Emily Loving)
Pie Tap is a favorite Dallas spot for fresh pizzas and salads.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company opened in Dallas in 2007. (Courtesy)
Cane Rosso is a classic spot for pizza in Dallas. (Courtesy)
At Delucca, you pay a fixed price for all-you-can-eat pizza. (Courtesy of Delucca)
The banh mi pizza at Neony Pizza Works is a lemongrass sausage, cucumber, pickled carrot, mozzarella, and cilantro aioli dream. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Started as a takeout-only venture during the pandemic, Thunderbird Pies, has quickly gained popularity for its Detroit-style pizzas and has since expanded to a permanent location. (Courtesy)
Eno's Pizza Tavern has been serving thin-crust pies in Bishop Arts since 2008. (Courtesy)
Yonkers Pizza Co. is now open at Preston Center. (Courtesy)
Australian pizza concept, 400 Gradi, opened in downtown Dallas in 2019.
Zalat Pizza is rapidly spreading around Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston (Courtesy of Zalat)
Pizzeria Testa has been serving pies in Lower Greenville since 2018. (Courtesy)
Everyone has their preference when it comes to pizza. From thin crust to deep dish, Neapolitan to Detroit-style, there are endless ways to style your pie. Thankfully, Dallas has almost every option available when it comes to the best pizza in the city.
For whatever style you like, from local favorites to newer additions, we present (in alphabetical order) the 13 best pizza spots in Dallas.
An Italian restaurant from Melbourne, Australia, 400 Gradi debuted its first U.S. location in downtown Dallas in 2019. Founded by renowned chef Johnny Di Francesco, the spot is primarily known for its pizzas — there are 17 options of pies, ranging from the Capricciosa, made with San Marzano tomato, to the Suprema, featuring pumpkin, arugula, pine nuts and goat cheese.
A wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant, Cane Rosso is well-known in Dallas for its delicious pies. The menu features eight red-based, seven white-based, and five classic pies — including the popular Honey Bastard with mozzarella, hot soppressata, bacon marmalade, and habanero honey.
With locations in the Design District, Plano, and Southlake, Delucca has gained buzz for operating a bit like a Brazilian steakhouse, but here, the all-you-can-eat option is primarily focused on pizza. For $24.50 per person, you can get bites of lobster bisque, salad, meatballs, the daily selection of pizzas, and dessert pizzas. Unique pizzas options include a Turkish lamb and Mexican eloté.
Originated in Bishop Arts, this pizza spot has been serving thin-crust pies in Dallas since 2008. It later opened locations in Forney and Coppell. The restaurant sources local ingredients, including sausage from Jimmy’s Food Store. Favorite pizzas include the Pig Smiley with honey, Benton’s country ham, Eno’s sausage, and pepperoni, as well as the spicy Calabria pie.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
Multiple Locations
1923 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
In 2007, this popular pizza shop opened its first location on Lower Greenville. The brand has since expanded to East Dallas and Richardson. It’s a fast-casual spot known for its inventive pies like chicken spinach Alfredo, Mexican with hamburger, and Butcher’s Revenge featuring lots of meat and hot honey. There are also seasonal pizzas like this summer’s zesty chicken bacon ranch.
Louie’s
Knox-Henderson
1839 N Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Since opening on Henderson Avenue in the late 1980s, Louie’s has doubled as a slick Dallas dive bar and a hidden pizza gem serving up some of the best thin-crust, Chicago-style pies in the city. Though it’s not quite so hidden anymore (Louie’s was featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in 2009), the no-frills tavern remains a Dallas classic.
Round out your Louie’s pizza experience with a Caesar salad (they do not scrimp on the parm) and an ice-cold martini.
Opened in Oak Cliff’s TyPo building in 2021, this new pizza spot comes from Alex Ham. It also happens to be the home of one of our favorite dishes at new restaurants of last year: a banh mi pizza. A 72-hour dough is baked with mozzarella, lemongrass sausage, sliced cucumber, and pickled carrot. It’s drizzled with house cilantro aioli.
Other highlights of the menu include Pesto Cream, Jalapeño Pepperoni, and Sausage.
Partenope Ristorante
Downtown
1903 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Opened in 2019 by Dino and Megan Santonicola, this downtown Italian restaurant is primarily known for its Neapolitan pizzas. Apart from the award-winning Montanara (a flash-fried then baked, cheesy masterpiece), the SF Il Socio is another perfect pie. Made with smoked mozzarella, soppressata, brisket conserva, and barbecue sauce, it’s a solid balance of spicy and sweet.
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
Multiple Locations
2708 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This local pizza spot has two locations in the Dallas Design District and Henderson Avenue. Every pie, from prosciutto to barbecue chicken, comes out hot, toasty, and is wonderfully simple. They also offer a gluten-free crust for $3 extra.
There’s an awesome lunch special Monday through Friday (11 am to 4 pm): half of any pizza and salad for $11.
This Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant serves fire-roasted pies in Lower Greenville. Originally opened in Frisco in 2012, the local spot from Rod Schaefer is a must-try in Dallas. The menu is extensive, including 12 red pizzas and nine white pizzas. Favorite include the Rodfather, Calabrese, and Testa Rossa.
Thunderbird Pies
East Dallas
7328 Gaston Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75214 | Map
Founded as a take-out concept during the pandemic, this Detroit-style pizza restaurant recently expanded to its first permanent location in East Dallas. Opened by Jay Jerrier, owner of Cane Rosso and Zoli’s, the new spot has taken off with its thick rectangular pizzas. Some popular kinds include Drip Pan, Honey Bastard, and Luka Brasi.
Opened by Tony Avezzano (son of Dallas Cowboys special teams coach Joe Avezzano) in 2020, this new restaurant is serving up New York-style pizzas at Preston Center. The spot offers whole specialty pies like The Chloe with prosciutto and mozzarella, The Stoney with Canadian bacon, jalapenos, and mushrooms, and The Aikman with Jimmy’s Italian sausage. You can also just grab a slice of New York-style pizza and customize with cheese, sauce, and one topping.
ZaLat Pizza
Multiple Locations
2519 N. Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Founded by Khanh Nguyen in 2015, this favorite late-night pizza joint has rapidly taken over Dallas-Fort Worth in the past few years. There are now three locations in Dallas, as well as ZaLat Slices (pizza by the slice only) at The Exchange food hall downtown. You’ll find 16 locations in DFW, and more in Houston. Some popular options include the Pho Shizzle (topped with a hoisin and sriracha swirl), Elote, Zealot, and Chicken Terikayi.