A 16-Year-Old Opens a Bakery in University Park, Meow Wolf Announces Local Vendors, and an Uptown Staple is Moving

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

A new bakery co-founded by a 16-year-old is opening in University Park this month.

Co-founded by mother-daughter duo Alison and 16-year-old Ashley Weinstein, Sugar & Sage Bakery is a new bakery opening in University Park this April. The shop is inspired by Ashley, who has a peanut allergy and has always wanted to open a bakery where the kitchen was nut-free. Led by Executive Pastry Chef Jill Bates (Café Momentum) in collaboration with James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Laiskonis, the new spot will offer cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and doughnuts. There will also be a coffee program featuring Dallas-based Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters.

Meow Wolf Grapevine announces a lineup of 17 local food and drink vendors.

Meow Wolf Grapevine is opening its Dallas- Fort Worth portal this summer. At each of their installations (others are in Santa Fe, Denver, and Las Vegas), the immersive arts experience brand brings local food and drink vendors on board to offer grab-and-go items and drinks in their cafes. The Grapevine Mills Mall location will feature 17 local companies including Peaberry Coffee, Celestial Beerworks, Dek Campo Empanadas, Hive Bakery, Melt Ice Cream, and so much more.

After 50 years, an Uptown staple is closing its original location in 2024.

The historic Stoneleigh P in Uptown Dallas has announced that it’ll be closing its original location in a year. Opened in 1973 by the Garrison family, the 50-year-old spot just celebrated its birthday this spring. Due to the lease ending in spring 2024, the owners will be searching for a new home for the iconic spot.