The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

TJ’S Seafood owner debuts his first Tex-Mex concept in Preston Royal this month.

A few months ago, we spoke to Jon Alexis (owner of TJ’s Seafood and Malibu Poke) about his upcoming Tex-Mex concept in Preston Royal. The plan was to have the new spot open mid-winter, but thankfully, we’re getting it even sooner. Escondido Tex-Mex Patio will open on November 14. Alexis and his new restaurant group, Imperial Fizz, are bringing Tex-Mex back to the area for the first time since the 2019 tornado.

Family-friendly classics (tacos, enchiladas, fajitas), 12 different kinds of margaritas, seven Mexican-inspired cocktails, beer, and wine will be on the menu. There will also be some more unique items like a Tex-Mex pizza, elote fritters, and a Mexican “Caprese” salad. A large patio, heated during the colder months, will offer 75 seats, and a to-go window will be available off Royal Lane for easy pick-ups.

A new pizza and pasta restaurant will open in west Plano this fall.

From the former owners (Andrew and Jennifer Albert) of the now-closed Picasso’s Pizza & Grill comes Andrew’s — an American-style pizza and pasta concept. Co-owned by their son Justin Andrew Albert, the family-run spot will feature Dallas-style pizza (which Picasso’s was known for), Chicago-style, Detroit-style, Tavern-style, and New York-style. There will also be a full bar with craft cocktails, wine, and beer.

Gifts for Him Swipe





















Next

Andrew’s will open at 1401 Preston Road.

An iconic family-friendly eatery and arcade parlor will be revived in the Park Cities.

By the end of this year, Vandelay Hospitality Group (Hudson House, Brentwood) will bring Slider & Blues — a 1997 Dallas concept and a spot CEO Hunter Pond frequented as a kid — back to life. Opening in Snider Plaza, the family-friendly eatery and arcade parlor will feature elevated American food such as burgers, sliders, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, pizzas, and more. There will also be cocktails for adults, and malts and shakes. As for the arcade part, games will include pinball, skeeball, hoops, and more ways to enjoy time with friends.