Scenes from the 2022 Main Event, the grand finale of the annual Chefs for Farmers food and wine festival in Dallas' Old City Park. (Photo by Robert Lerma)

What: The Main Event of the 11th annual Chefs For Farmers festival, benefitting the Seed Project Foundation’s McKinney Roots initiative. Through the annual food and wine event, guests have the chance to connect with the chefs and farmers critical to the food and beverage landscape in Texas and throughout the country.

Where: At the historic Old City Park (the first city park in Dallas) on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

The Scene: After days of decadent events, including the intimate From Dirt to Dish dinners and DEVOUR: The Ultimate Bite Night at The Exchange, The Main Event took place among the storied 19th-century buildings in Old City Park, whose shady, 20 acres were lined with 68 talented local and out-of-town chefs, along with acclaimed artisans and local farmers.

More than 3,000 guests (the annual food and wine festival’s biggest attendance yet) perused rows upon rows of incredible bites, from grilled Rosewood beef tongue by Christian Dortch (Georgie) and New England lobster ravioli by John Tesar (Knife) to vegan mushroom paella by Sharon Van Meter (Beckley 1115). Sprinkled between the booths were generous pours of Justin wine, Hampton Water, Maker’s Mark, Yuengling, Patrón, and more.

Guests indulged in the Eataly Dallas Rosé Garden (the gelato reigned supreme), crafted custom hats with Felt and Feather, and documented the all-you-can-eat-and-drink moment in a 3D floral-printed photo booth. As the sun began to set, Iris Midler and American Airlines MasterCard announced the winner of the best bite award: chef Dave Culwell‘s signature Maverick Burger, a double smashed cheeseburger made with Honor Wagyu meat with a smoked pork belly bacon jam on an inverted hamburger bun.